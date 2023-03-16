Chile lived today the second anniversary of the social outbreak of October 18, 2019, when a wave of street protests led to the call for a constituent process in which the South American country is still immersed.

More than fifty marches were called in different parts of the Chilean geography to commemorate the two years since the start of the protests.

Although most were peaceful, there were a few episodes of violence.

One of the main concentration points is the Baquedano square in Santiago de Chile, which was one of the epicenters of outrage two years ago.

In the vicinity of the Palacio de la Moneda there were clashes between the security forces and some protesters.

Fabiola Campilla, who lost her vision due to the effect of a tear gas bomb during the 2019 protests and became one of its best-known faces, was one of those who demonstrated on the second anniversary.

In anticipation of incidents, some municipalities in the metropolitan region decided to remove some elements of street furniture and the government had ordered the deployment of more than 5,000 police officers in areas considered to be at risk.

The marches and incidents forced the temporary closure of 10 Santiago metro stations.

By late afternoon, some public transport stops had been attacked and some had been set on fire.

The Chilean Carabineros reported that looting attempts had been detected in commercial premises in the capital.

The Undersecretary of the Interior, Juan Francisco Galli, affirmed that the agents would act against the violent ones. “Carabineros proceed against looting in the center of Santiago. There is no legitimate manifestation in looting, burning public or private property or launching fireworks at people or carabineros,” he said.

The incidents on Monday add to the tension that exists in the Araucanía and Biobío region, where the government decreed a state of emergency on October 12 in the face of what President Piñera described as “serious and repeated acts of violence linked to drug trafficking, terrorism and organized crime committed by armed groups”.

La Araucanía is the region where most of the Mapuche indigenous people live, who have staged protests over what they consider to be the unfair expropriation of their ancestral lands.

