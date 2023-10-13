Chile won the Pacific Classic by defeating Peru 2-0 this Thursday in Santiago, for the third date of the South American qualifier for the 2026 World Cup, and was positioned in the direct qualification zone.

La Roja opened the account in the 74th minute, when midfielder Diego Valdés caught a cross from Erick Pulgar. An own goal by Peruvian Marcos López sealed the match at 90+1.

Chile is fifth with four points, while Peru sinks into ninth place with a single point, only above Bolivia. With this hard-fought victory, the Argentine coach Eduardo Berizzo He achieved his first official victory since taking office in May 2022.

Suffered victory

Chile took control of the ball for almost the entire match, but their lack of efficiency prevented La Roja from winning the match more calmly. The Inca squad locked themselves in their field, but they were not able to disturb the Chileans with counterattacks.

Peru, which has not yet scored in the World Cup, was clinging to its historic striker Paolo Guerrero, star of the Quito League, but the team did not create any chances for him at any time. It was only in the final stretch when the locals showed their punch. A cross from midfielder Erick Pulgar from the left sector collided with the stomach of Diego Valdés, who finally opened the account for La Roja in the 74th minute.

Another shot from the same side of the field that was aimed at Chilean playmaker Marcelino Núñez hit Peruvian defender Marcos López and slipped into the visiting goal at 90+1.

Chile thus extends its good streak at home against Peru in the World Cup qualifiers, a land where the red and white squad has never won.

new faces

Although forced by injuries, Chile left out many faces of the golden generation that led them to win the 2015 and 2016 Copa América, their only international titles. Only Alexis Sánchez and Gary Medel started from the beginning.



Veteran Arturo Vidal was out due to injury, while Charles Aránguiz was a substitute. The historic goalkeeper Claudio Bravo was not even called up. Without excessive brilliance, players such as midfielder Diego Valdés – who opened the account -, defender Gabriel Suazo and Chilean-English forward Ben Brereton took a step forward. For the fourth date, next Tuesday, Chile will visit Venezuela, and hours later Peru will be home against Argentina.

AFP

