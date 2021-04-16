A teacher receives the vaccine against covid-19, in an image on February 15 in Santiago de Chile. Esteban Felix / AP

Two and a half months after the start of the massive vaccination against covid-19 in Chile, which has already supplied 12.7 million doses, the Ministry of Health released this Friday the first report of the effectiveness of the Coronavac vaccine, from the Chinese laboratory Sinovac. The South American country has carried out 90% of the inoculations with this vaccine, while the other 10% has done so with the American Pfizer. According to a large-scale study conducted with information from 10.5 million people, the vaccine is 80% effective in preventing deaths, 14 days after the second dose. The results, which have been classified as “encouraging” by the Chilean medical community, show that the Chinese vaccine has been 89% effective in avoiding admissions to critical patient units, in 85% in preventing hospitalizations and in 67% to prevent the symptomatic contagion of the disease.

“They are very good results,” said Rafael Araos, advisor to the Undersecretary of Public Health, in charge of presenting the study. “If we had all been vaccinated at the beginning of the epidemic and the effectiveness of the vaccine remained stable over time, instead of the 24,923 confirmed deaths until today, we would have had about 5,000”, calculated the specialist. The Medical College, the union that has led the Government’s counterpart in the framework of the pandemic, immediately reacted to the study: “Encouraging results. To get vaccinated and continue taking care of ourselves, ”Izkia Siches, the doctor who presides over the organization, wrote on social networks.

Chile has already vaccinated 33.7% of its target population (15,200,840) with two doses, which it intends to finish inoculating in the first semester of this 2021. Next week it will begin to puncture healthy people of 47 years with the first dose. Unlike clinical trials, effectiveness shows how much protection the vaccine provides under real-life conditions. The data are not sequential, but independent, which explains the difference in effectiveness in infections, admissions, hospitalizations in Intensive Care Units (ICU) and deaths.

More information

The data were expected by the scientific community and society in general, given the intensity of the new wave of covid-19. Currently, Chile has 90% of the population confined –with restricted trade and closed schools–, and this Thursday registered a record of deaths: 218. Daily cases are at 7,590, although in this wave they have reached 9,171, as It happened on April 9. Active cases reach 46,492. According to the latest ICOVID Chile report, an initiative led by the University of Chile, the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile and the University of Concepción based on official data, “the number of new cases nationwide grew by 12, 6% compared to the previous week ”. “The occupation of beds at the national level remains in the red and stabilizes at 95.5%,” indicates ICOVID, which predicts the worsening of the hospital crisis due to the significant increase in new cases.

The two-month investigation began at the beginning of February, in parallel with the start of mass vaccination and used the database of patients from the public system, to which about eight out of 10 Chileans belong (Fonasa). Filters of fundamental variables were carried out to be able to adjust the model: age (over 16 years), sex, region of residence, income bracket and nationality, among other factors, such as chronic diseases. Finally, after the filters, we worked with the information of 10.5 million people: 2.5 million who received two doses –completely immunized–, 1.5 million with one dose –partially immunized–, and another 6.5 million who did not receive any vaccines in the study period.

In round numbers: in the period of the investigation, 54 people died with two doses of Sinovac, 527 with only one dose and 1,069 who had not received any, although these numbers do not serve to calculate probabilities.

This first follow-up by the Ministry of Health has been done on the basis of confirmed cases and deaths from covid-19, not with suspects. Antibodies have not been measured, so the duration of immunity has not been established. The observational study does not specifically address the effectiveness of the variants that have entered the country (Brazilian and British, at least), but as it was carried out at a time of high amount of covid-19 transmission, it can be speculated that the research contemplates the various lineages, the ministry reported. Nor has it been able to determine when Chile would achieve herd immunity or the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine in the country. Regarding the need for a third dose of Coronavac, as has been raised locally, it will be analyzed according to the forthcoming results.

“Over time, effectiveness can be maintained, but the information must be updated. Because the vaccine is not necessarily going to behave the same in a month: it may improve, get worse or remain the same ”, explained Araos. The Chilean Ministry of Health will deliver monthly reports on the behavior of this Chinese vaccine. Special attention will be paid to the variable of deaths, which is less effective than infections, admissions and hospitalizations in the ICU.

The results of Sinovac’s effectiveness in Chile are in addition to those previously provided by other countries. “Brazil showed an effectiveness of 50% to prevent cases, while Turkey, more than 80%, so we are in between,” explained Araos. “The situation in Brazil was worse than ours when the study was carried out and that of Turkey, better,” added the advisor to the Chilean Ministry of Health, so it was foreseeable to be average.

The Chilean report also provides data on the effectiveness of the Sinovac vaccine 14 days after the first dose and, although it is much lower, it exists. A single injection is 40.23% effective in preventing deaths, 42.70% in avoiding admission to critical patient units, 35.65% in preventing hospitalizations and 16.13% in preventing contagion symptomatic of the disease. “But the worst that could happen is that people relax after the first dose and even after the second,” said Araos. “You have to be vaccinated with the complete scheme of this inactivated vaccine.”

The Ministry of Health, which has been accused of success by the vaccination plan, which would have made citizens relax, today has been emphatic: “The vaccine we are using has shown effectiveness, we must continue vaccinating and should not be neglected public health measures in addition to immunization, ”said Minister Enrique Paris.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS América and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of the region.