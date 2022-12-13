The Chilean Congress signed this Monday a agreement to carry out a new constitutional process in order to draft a Magna Carta projectthree months after the citizenship rejected a first proposal in a plebiscite.

The Legislature reached the multiparty agreement “From the conviction that it is essential to enable a constituent process and have a new Constitution for Chile”indicated the text entitled “Agreement for Chile”, presented Monday night by the president of the Senate, Álvaro Elizalde, and of Deputies, Vlado Mirosevi. With this decision, Chile will embark on another constitutional process after the plebiscite on September 4 was rejected by 62% of Chileans.

It will be a “Constitutional Council composed of 50 people which will have the sole purpose of discussing and approving a proposed text for a new Constitution,” the agreement indicates.

The Constitutional Council will begin its work on May 21, 2023 and must deliver the draft Constitution on October 21. On November 26, a mandatory exit plebiscite will be held in which it will be decided whether or not to ratify the Magna Carta project.

This new process was born three months after the plebiscite of last September 4in which 62% rejected a previous proposal for a new Constitution that sought to replace the one inherited from the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship (1973-1990).

Three days after said plebiscite, the political parties with parliamentary representation began intense negotiations to carry out a new constitutional process that concludes almost 100 days later with the agreement reached this Monday.

“We have to learn with great humility from the mistakes of our recent history (…) This agreement is a new opportunity for Chile,” said Alvaro Elizalde, president of the Senate, at the Congress building in Santiago.

The text, which included a catalog of social rights, was rejected for its lack of gradualness, due to the controversial actions of some of the members of the Constitutional Convention that drafted it, and because it was described by part of the population as too radical.

A constitution built from parity

Council members will be elected at a mandatory vote to be held in April next year.

A Commission of 24 experts will also be formed, who will be elected by Congress on behalf of the different pro-government and opposition factions whose forces are balanced in Parliament.

Its mission will be to deliver a draft of the new constitution that will serve as the basis for the drafting of the text. Its work will begin in January.

The 24 experts will also join the Constitutional Council and once the text is ready, they will deliver a report to this council in which they will be able to formulate proposals “to improve the drafting and understanding of the norms of the text.”

An admissibility commission will also be set up, made up of 14 jurists elected by the Senate, which will be in charge of reviewing the approved norms to determine their eventual inadmissibility.

A new Magna Carta, again?

The plebiscite on September 4 was rejected by 61.89% of voters.

This constitutional agreement of Congress occurs three years after Parliament reached a political pact to carry out the previous constitutional processon November 15, 2019.

The pact, reached at dawn, was assumed as a political solution to channel the violent protests of the social revolt that had broken out in Chile a month before.

The demonstrations left a balance of thirty deaths and close to 400 people with eye injuries due to actions of the security forces, who denounced that thousands of agents were also injured.

In October 2020, a plebiscite was held in which more than 78% of voters were in favor of a new Magna Carta that was drafted over a year by the 154-member Constitutional convention.

The Constitutional Council will also be equal and the indigenous people, who had 17 seats on the previous occasion, will this time have the representation granted by the vote.

The project must also include 12 points that will make up the “constitutional bases”, unlike the previous one that started from scratch.

Among these points, the recognition of Chile as a “democratic Republic, whose sovereignty resides in the people” stands out.recognize “indigenous peoples”, recognize the three powers of the State: “Executive, Judicial and Legislative Bicameral”, among others.

The far-right Republican Party and the center-right People’s Party did not participate in this new constitutional pact.

AFP