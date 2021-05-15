This weekend’s elections in Chile are historic for many reasons. One of them is that, for the first time, Chile will elect candidates from its 10 native peoples who have 17 seats reserved among the 155 quotas of people chosen to write a new Constitution.

There is tranquility in Santiago and in the streets of Chile within hours of what is considered by many to be the most important election in the last 30 years, since the 1998 plebiscite that decided the non-continuity of the dictator Augusto Pinochet ( 1973-1990).

This weekend Chile will have for the first time an election that will take place in two days, as a preventive measure to avoid crowds during the pandemic, and the largest number of candidates in an election in its history: 16,730 who run for four parallel elections, mayors , councilors, governors and also the elections to members of the Constituent Convention that will draw up a new Magna Carta. This was decided by a majority in a plebiscite that was pronounced by 78% of the votes in this option.

The Constituent Convention will be joint, an unprecedented event in the world, and it will also be the first time that there are reserved seats (17 of the 155 existing ones) for the ten original Chilean peoples, who present 95 candidates.

It will be a parallel election where those who appear on the electoral roll, -in the currently 1,239,295 people out of the more than 2.2 million people who rate themselves as such– They will request a green ballot with the name of candidates from native peoples and will not opt ​​for the rest of the constituent candidates.

Of the 17 seats reserved for these groups, 7 will be for the largest indigenous people in the country, the Mapuche, 2 for the Aymara people and one seat for the rest of the 10 recognized indigenous peoples (Rapa Nui, Quechua, Lican Antay or Atacameño, Diaguita, Colla, Kawashkar, Chango and Yagán or Yámana).

Elisa loncon, academic, linguist, specialized and dedicated to the teaching of Mapudungún, the original language of the Mapuche people, she is one of the 39 Mapuche candidates that will appear on the green ballot to which the descendants of indigenous peoples in the country can opt.

Several indigenous Mapuche protests in the framework of Columbus Day, Santiago, Chile, on October 12, 2020. © MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP

He has been campaigning for many weeks and continuing his activism, defending the right that his native language has more space in Chilean colleges, universities and institutions.

“Discrimination is structural, it is structurally installed,” he explains to France 24, “I do not have the opportunity to do my lectures in the Mapudungun language, because they do not give me an interpreter, instead an American comes and if they do,” he explains. .

“I have dedicated my life to the revitalization of the language, doing classes in different communities, localities of the Wallmapu and in academic spaces”, says Elisa in her biography when submitting your application.

The language, a human right

“Indigenous languages ​​are part of fundamental human rights. And in Chile, despite the fact that there is little recognition of indigenous linguistic rights and human rights, progress had been made in the recognition of the language ”, Loncon explains to France 24, who defines himself as an activist for educational and linguistic rights by the Indigenous villages.

“We are independent, we are not active in political parties and we are critical of the colonialism exercised by non-indigenous organizations against indigenous ones. We do not want paternalism, we are aware that we can self-determine the future of the Mapuche people and that we can, even at an academic level ”, explains Elisa.

“We have always been marginalized, we have never been incorporated into the Chilean Constitutions, therefore what we can contribute is substantive, it is profound, because we go with our collective rights, and also our vision of the world, which is the appreciation of nature. From that point of view, Chile lacks cultural diversity, it lacks justice because the Chilean state carried out a policy of genocide ”with the native peoples, he points out.

“Our interest is to reach the Constitution, in pursuit of that historical justice, but at the same time give our contributions as original nations, we are going to provide intercultural dialogue, we are going to contribute principles of life and the philosophy that we have for life and for coexistence with nature and society ”, he points out regarding his political program.

Noting the rights of nature, “we consider that the earth is our mother, it is a living being, that water is a living being, that therefore could not be the object of privatization and extractivism that the neoliberal model has committed in this” which currently governs Chile, where water and territories have been privatized ”, he explains.

Decolonize mentalities

“That is the way to decolonize ourselves as well, why would we have to go after a non-indigenous thought when indigenous thought has full validity in this century in which we find ourselves, it is not an outdated thought, it is a thought that can contribute to having a better society ”, he argues.

The Mapuche candidates are pronounced, for the most part, for requesting the recognition of their peoples from the plurinational nature of the Constitution. “We want to recognize Chile as a plurinational state, which installs intercultural coexistence, respect for the rights and knowledge of the other, because if Chile does not learn from us it will never respect us.”

Are 17 seats enough for the ten indigenous peoples? “The reserved seats were defined by non-indigenous people”, by the political elite, Loncon affirms, “the Mapuche people have 1,700,000 members and we will be represented with 7 seats,” he analyzes.

“I am hopeful, this is a dream, it is a dream of the Mapuche people that I heard since I was little, and how good that in the time that I have lived I have also caressed it and I have dreamed of it again and I believe that we will achieve something in this first attempt to have reserved seats ”.

A new page of Chilean history and its native peoples will begin to be written on Monday, May 17.