In a week, next Sunday, May 7, Chile will once again go to the polls in its attempt to change the current Constitution. More than 15 million people are compulsorily summoned to this election of the 50 councilors who will draft a new Magna Carta proposal, which will be put to the vote in December. It is the second attempt to replace the law of laws, after the fiasco of the previous process. After the social outbreak of 2019, Chile carried out a constituent assembly that proposed a text that was finally rejected by 62% of citizens in a referendum last September. It was a hard blow for the left-wing government of Gabriel Boric, who was seeking his approval. After that, Parliament carried out transversal negotiations with all the political forces that agreed on a new route, but with very different characteristics from the previous one. And, unlike the 2021 conventional election, on this occasion a mobilized society is not observed. The winds, this time, run in favor of the conservatives.

“It seeks a balance between political and technical representation, the only way out of the stagnation that Chile was reaching,” says Carlos Peña, who in December explained to EL PAÍS the characteristics of the new process. Alfredo Joignant, a political columnist for this newspaper, wrote a few days ago about “the tortuous Chilean road to constitutional change.” He defined it as a “convoluted” and “encapsulated” process, which has “little possibility of going beyond the previous agreements” of the political class: 12 principles – constitutional bases, as they are called in Chile– that must be respected to avoid the temptations to refound the failed process that took place before. Among these bases is, for example, that Chile will continue to be a unitary State, something that had been questioned in the previous attempt.

Citizens vote for the previous constituent, in Santiago, in 2021. Stephen Felix (AP)

There are more than 350 candidates for the 50 seats and there are five competing forces. The ruling party, for example, arrives on May 7 divided into two blocks: Boric’s Broad Front, the Communist Party and the Socialist Party and, on the other hand, the center-left PPD party, part of the Government, but which competes in the same way. hand of other non-government blocs, such as the Christian Democrats. The electoral appointment will not find the opposition united either. The traditional right of the Chile Vamos bloc did not make a joint list with the extreme right-wing Republican Party of José Antonio Kast, which is competing alone and has never been in favor of changing the current Constitution. The fifth in competition, the Party of the People. It is a populist force led by the economist Franco Parisi, with an anti-political discourse very similar to that of Javier Milei in Argentina. In the last presidential elections, Parisi obtained third place with 13% of the votes without even stepping foot in the country.

Next Sunday’s will be a difficult election to predict. In the referendum eight months ago, compulsory voting and automatic registration made their debut, which led to a very high turnout of 85.7%. On this occasion, voting will again be mandatory and, as in September, it is an element that makes projections more complex. Additionally, unlike last September’s plebiscite, where voters had to choose between two options –I approve or reject the text–, on this occasion they must bet on candidacies, for various options. And this adds more uncertainty to both participation and results.

This election, on the other hand, is marked by citizen disinterest in the process. These days in Santiago de Chile, for example, there is no type of electoral environment, in contrast to what happened two years ago. According to the Criteria survey at the beginning of April, only 31% of Chileans are interested in drafting a new proposed Constitution. A recent study by UDP-Feedback showed that 66% do not know any applicant from their region and 83% said they were little or not informed about the constituent path. Despite this, according to the same study, 72% assured that they will vote for sure next Sunday, May 7.

Supporters of the ‘Approve’ campaign at a rally on Alameda avenue in Santiago, three days before the plebiscite in 2022. Alejandro Olivares (Bloomberg)

forecasts

If the environment played in favor of the left and the independents when the previous convention was elected in May 2021, now the winds are in the line of the conservatives. In part, due to the performance of the organ itself and its failure. But there is another point: Chilean public opinion seems to be moving in a kind of pendulum and now the priorities have changed. “Chileans today are willing to sacrifice liberties in order to have order,” Chilean writer Arturo Fontaine said a few weeks ago in an interview with EL PAÍS about the great concern people have for public safety. For the intellectual, the violence that was unleashed after the outbreak of 2019 and that produced other forms of violence, he operated as “a vaccine” against violence in the vast majority of Chileans. “Today there is a repudiation of the violence in the Mapuche zone, the drug violence, the common violence and the political violence. And there is a great demand for the Government to act. The country turned…”, said Fontaine about the new Chilean climate that favors the opposition.

On Friday, the political analyst Pepe Auth, who was a deputy for the center-left, made his electoral forecasts with a view to May 7, very followed by the political class. According to Auth, the Chile Vamos pact of the traditional right would obtain between 17 to 19 councilors of the total of 50 that are elected. The far-right Republican Party, meanwhile, would reach between 10 and 11. Together, therefore, the two right-wings would win between 27 and 30 seats, according to Auth’s projections. If we add the councilors that the populist Partido de le Gente would obtain –between three to five, according to the analyst–, the non-government members would reach between 30 and 35 representatives. This would mean that this sector would reach more than 30 votes (a quorum of three fifths) to draft the Constitution to suit them, without any need to negotiate with the ruling party.

According to this same projection, the list of the ruling party (the Broad Front, the Communist Party and the Socialist Party) would have between 14 and 15 councillors. And the pro-government medium pact – with the PPD party that is part of Boric’s government and the Christian Democrats, which is not in the Executive – would choose between four and six. Therefore, this sector would obtain between 18 and 21 seats on the council, and reaching 21 is key to having veto power in the body. The great nightmare for La Moneda, on the contrary, indicates that both lists do not even achieve these 21 representatives.

Boric’s government, unlike the previous process, has not played a leading role, partly because it wants to prevent the election from becoming a citizen pronouncement on his administration (the president has support of around 30%, according to various surveys ). Today, there are two fundamental concerns for the president and his Cabinet: that the constitutional process ends with a text equal to or worse than the one in force, but legitimized by society, and that the results of the May 7 election -favorable for the opposition – condition the behavior of Parliament, which is already very difficult for the Chilean Executive to control. In the ruling party, it is betting that the traditional right does not align itself with the extreme.

The current Chilean Constitution was drafted during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet in 1980 and then fraudulently submitted to a plebiscite, so it has never had legitimacy. The Magna Carta, however, bears the signature of President Ricardo Lagos for the last round of reforms in 2005, which were not voted for.