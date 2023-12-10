On the sidelines of the COP28 conference, the Chile Pavilion presents effective initiatives and solutions that make significant contributions to combating the repercussions of climate change, as the conference is an important platform for introducing and promoting initiatives aimed at protecting the planet Earth.

The pavilion, which extends over an area of ​​140 square metres, and is located in the Blue Zone of the Conference of the Parties, provides an ideal environment to discuss topics of transition in the energy sector, sustainable finance and solutions based on nature and the cryosphere, as well as connecting Chilean delegations with other parties, to form a platform for concluding agreements. mission, and launch creative initiatives that advance Chile's climate action journey.

During its participation in COP28, Chile will review its efforts to achieve a balance between the public and private sectors in climate action, and the joint work undertaken by Chilean society to effectively address the current climate crisis.

“This is the second time we participate in the COPs as part of a trade delegation, and we have well-cleared goals and a reinforced strategy,” said Maria Pilar Jimenez, Director of Export Development at the Chilean Trade Commission (ProChile), under the umbrella of the Chilean Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Jimenez added, in statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), that “Pro Chile” is working to give Chilean companies sufficient flexibility to be able to explore the opportunities available in (COP28), while the main goal of participation is to understand the climate change ecosystem and participate in activities. Interactive in order to identify new trends and prominent players in the sector and explore business opportunities.

She continued: “Although Chile is a medium-sized country, it is actively engaged in confronting the challenges of climate change. Our goal is to reach climate neutrality by 2050, and we are making steady progress towards this goal.”

Space for dialogues

The Chile Pavilion was designed to serve as a space for dialogues, meetings, and the exchange of valuable knowledge and experiences between the government and private sectors, as well as with civil society. The pavilion also brings together thousands of people involved in the issue of climate change, which highlights Chile as a country seeking to achieve leadership in terms of climate ambition.

Chilean supply companies contribute to creating solutions that mitigate the effects of climate change and diversify the national product portfolio. These women-led companies cover 40% of the Chilean delegation participating in the COP28 Conference of the Parties.