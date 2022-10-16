A driver became the savior of an elderly couple who had been robbed by two criminals on a motorcycle. The man ran over the thieves and managed to get them captured by the authorities in Chile.

The event was captured on video from highway security cameras in the city of Iquique, Chile.

the theft

According to the Chilean newspaper El Mercurio, the elderly couple had withdrawn a large sum of money from the ATM. The amount was around 4.5 million Chilean pesos (21.9 million Colombian pesos).

“Today around 12 noon, an elderly couple goes to a bank, withdraws around 4.5 million cash, then boards a taxi and moves to the southern sector of the city,” said the official. Lieutenant Colonel Manuel Guzmán.

The two older adults traveled in a taxi after withdrawing the money. However, just as they were about to get out of the car, they were approached by the pair of thieves.

In the video captured by the security cameras it can be seen that one of the thieves approaches the car door, threatens the couple with a firearm and takes the money to older adults.

Immediately afterwards, the criminal runs off to get back on the motorcycle on which he intended to flee from the robbery area with his partner.

a savior

But the robbery did not end as the criminals expected. Clips from city cameras reveal that A driver who witnessed the robbery decided to run over the pair of thieves to prevent them from escaping with the money.



The man followed them for a few meters and then sped up to knock them off the motorcycle.

The citizens quickly proceeded to arrest these people and later called the Carabineros

Other people who were in the place helped to surround the criminals so that they did not flee.

“The neighbors or drivers who circulated around the place, the citizens, quickly proceeded to arrest these people and later called the Carabineros, achieving their arrest,” said the lieutenant colonel.

The two people were identified as Peruvian citizens who remained in the hands of the authorities.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

