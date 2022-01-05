Chile took the tie against Norway in the ATP Cup seriously and proudly, despite the fact that the two teams were already eliminated, and won 2-1 thanks to the great role of the doubles of Arturo Barrios Vera and Alejandro Tabilo, who swept Andreja Petrovic and Leyton Rivera 6-0 and 6-4. So the South American team took a bittersweet victory in group A after Tabilo beat Viktor Durasovic (6-1, 6-7 (5) and 6-1) and Christian Garín fell before Casper Ruud (6-4 and 6-1). A triumph that helps Spain, which will go to the semifinals if they win a match against Serbia this Wednesday even if they lose the tie.

Chile leaves with two wins for Sydney, because it could also beat Serbia, but the fact of losing 3-0 against the National Team and winning 2-1 against the Balkans It left her without qualifying options due to her worst balance of games won. A pity that should not cloud the magnificent role of a team that showed its face in the competition. “Beating Serbia and today Norway shows that we can be on top,” said Tabilo.

Tabilo, who paid with the racket for his frustration when he lost the second set against Durasovic when he had the tiebreaker controlled (4-2), did not fail in the third sleeve. Later, Garín, somewhat out of shape, did not have many options to overcome top-10 Ruud, who won many points with his serve and saved the three break options he gave to his rival. Norway, in the hands exclusively of Ruud, ends with an inevitable 0-3 in the tournament.

Results of the ATP Cup.