The Chilean government said on Sunday that ten people had been arrested for alleged involvement in the devastating fires that are destroying thousands of hectares in the center and south of the country, and that the death toll had risen to 24.

“The intentional generation of fires will be criminally prosecuted by the Government. The law is particularly harsh (…) Penalties vary from 5 to 20 years”, assured the undersecretary of the Interior, Manuel Monsalve, during a press conference.

In recent hours, a man hospitalized in the municipality of Angol, in the region of La Araucanía, has died of serious injuries, bringing the death toll to 24.

Monsalve indicated that in addition “there are 26 people hospitalized in a state of severe burns” and that more than 100,000 hectares and 800 houses were destroyed.

According to the latest report by the National Disaster Prevention and Response Service (Senapred) of the Chilean Ministry of the Interior, there are currently 260 active fires across the country, of which 51 are being fought.

The most affected regions are Ñuble, Biobío and La Araucanía, areas of intense agricultural and forestry activity located 400, 500 and 700 kilometers from the capital, respectively.

The undersecretary assured that “the activity of the fires during the night was lower than expected” because the temperatures moderated slightly, but warned that from Tuesday the south will face a new wave of heat, with historic temperatures that can reach 40 degrees Celsius.

“On Friday, 76 new fires were generated, on Saturday the 16th and today, at this time, we have eight new fires. We hope it doesn’t keep growing”, said Monsalve.

The Chilean government asked for international help to fight the fire from countries such as Spain, Mexico, Argentina and the United States, and declared a state of catastrophe in the three most affected regions.

The images recall the wave of fires that hit southern Chile in 2017, the most serious to date.