It has gender parity, 21 of its 24 members are jurists, their ages fluctuate between 36 and 75 years and 17 were born after the military coup of 1973. This is the expert commission that between March and June will prepare the preliminary draft of the new Chilean Constitution. The group, designated by the political parties with parliamentary representation and ratified a few days ago by Congress, will deliver a basic text on which the constitutional council will work, a body that will be elected on May 7 and that will write the Constitution that will be put to the vote on May 17. December.

This is the second attempt in Chile, in less than four years, to change the 1980 Magna Carta written during the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship. This, after on September 4, 2022, 62% of the citizenry rejected the proposal of the constitutional convention. The constitutional council, made up of 25 women and 25 men, will be installed on June 7 and will have five months to work. The deadline for the registration of candidacies expires on Monday, February 6.

The expert commission, in which just over half of its members rejected the 2022 proposal, is part of the political agreement that enabled this new constitutional phase. “This is a group that represents the different political forces in Congress and, especially, the Senate. What was sought from the political parties, which are the main actor in this constituent process, was to have the support of experts who could outline certain contours of the constitutional text,” says Pamela Figueroa, a political scientist and academic at the University of Santiago.

Figueroa alludes to the previous process, in which the majority of the constitutional convention were left-wing independents, without political militancy. “This is a different design, which was developed after a constitutional text was rejected. Looking at comparative experience, the role of experts is varied. Sometimes they write the text, other times they support it. In the institutional design of Chile, it seems to me that there is a diagnosis from the political elite that the rejection in last year’s plebiscite was because the text did not meet certain standards.

Gabriel Osorio, 39, a socialist lawyer and part of the group of 24, explains: “Here there are different political and constitutional visions and each one has their conception of what a Constitution should be. A negotiation process is coming in which we will all have to give up certain aspects. The important thing is not only what the commission proposes, but what the constitutional council is going to define, which has the key to approve a text proposal to plebiscite and not us. In football jargon, what is expected of a match is what the experts are going to do, but then it will be the players, the constitutional council, who will determine the way in which the new Constitution is going to be structured”.

Sebastián Soto (45), an independent lawyer appointed commissioner by the right, agrees: “The role of experts does not replace those elected, but only seeks to facilitate their work. My impression is that much time was spent at the convention in writing and little in deliberation. And the fact that there is a bill on the table facilitates the deliberation of the constitutional council”.

Three former ministers of Piñera and one of Bachelet

The nomination of the expert commission had an arduous negotiation in Congress, where the Chamber of Deputies ratified 12 members and the Senate another 12. Among the 21 lawyers, a dozen are constitutionalists or specialists in public law. There is also an economist, a journalist and a sociologist, Alexis Cortés, 39, the only communist on the panel.

In the group nominated by the right-wing parties there are three former ministers of the government of former President Sebastián Piñera: Hernán Larraín (75), Teodoro Ribera (64) and Juan José Ossa (42), in addition to two former undersecretaries. One of them is Máximo Pavez (39). “The memory of an instance rejected by Chileans is so fresh, and fundamentally rejected because of the tone and behavior of the convention, that I believe that everyone in this commission feels a responsibility to contribute to the form of conversation,” he says.

The group on the right is also made up of the economist Bettina Horst (52) and the lawyer Natalia González (45). Both are part of Libertad y Desarrollo, a conservative think tank.

In this commission, of 24 members, 17 are between 36 and 47 years old. That is, they were born after the military coup. Hernán Larraín, who was also a senator, is the oldest in the group, at 75 years old. The youngest are 36 years old: the lawyers and academics Catalina Salem, a right-wing independent for Renovación Nacional, and the socialist Flavio Quezada.

“On the right, an option was made for people with a more political trajectory, such as former State ministers,” says Pamela Figueroa. “In the center-left it is more diverse. There are academics and, in general, younger people. They are people who also represent different visions of the constitutional process. It is a diverse group that responds to what Congress and the political parties are envisioning as this new attempt at a Constitution should be,” she adds.

That center-left includes everything from the Communist Party to the Christian Democrats. This last group, which last yeardivided between approval and rejectionto the new Constitution, has two experts: the former minister of the Bachelet government Alejandra Krauss and the lawyer Paz Anastasiadis.

In the group of experts there are only two members of the Broad Front, a conglomerate of which President Gabriel Boric is a part. They are the lawyers Antonia Rivas and Domingo Lovera. In the previous process, Rivas was an adviser to the conventional Tiare Aguilera, from the Rapanui people.

Dialogue and negotiation

Within the commission the norms must be approved by a quorum of three fifths. It is not the highest, but it will necessarily require agreements. “The heterogeneity of the group, and their visions and experiences will allow the dialogue to be enriched”, says Flavio Quezada.

Paz Anastasiadis, lawyer and commissioner for Christian Democracy, explains that the conformation of the group, representative of the political forces in Congress, “forces dialogue and agreements, generating a propitious scenario to be able to have representative norms of various sectors, avoiding maximalisms, identity desires or political biases. And that seems healthy and necessary to me, marking an immediate difference with the previous process”.

Sebastián Soto, from the right, says that the phase that is beginning must be understood as “a second chance after a significant failure.” And that the new process “must connect with common sense, completely abandon the re-founding spirit that characterized the old process, try to unite and not divide, and be a Consensus Constitution that does not try to solve all problems, because constitutions do not have that capacity.” ”.

Osorio points out that the process should not repeat the experiences of programmatic constitutions “such as the current Constitution of 1980, which has an authoritarian and very neoliberal matrix. The proposal of the constitutional convention was very divided, identitary and also very programmatic”.

The last survey by the Center for Public Studies (CEP), on January 4, consulted for the two main reasons for the rejection vote in the September 2022 plebiscite. The first response was “because of the way in which the constituents worked. The second alluded to the fact that the constitutional proposal “was going to generate division among Chileans.”

