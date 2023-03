Demonstration in Santiago in August called for justice for victims of the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet | Photo: EFE/Alberto Valdés

This Friday (3), the Chilean court sentenced 59 former officials and agents of DINA, the repressive arm of the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990), to long prison terms for their participation in the kidnapping and torture of 16 militants from left in 1974.

The decision was made public by the Second Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court and revokes a previous sentence handed down by the Court of Appeals, which acquitted part of the accused and issued other convictions with lower sentences and no arrests.

In this context, and as perpetrators of the crimes of qualified kidnapping, the former heads and officers of the National Directorate of Intelligence (DINA) César Manríquez Bravo, Pedro Octavio Espinoza Bravo, Miguel Krasnoff and Raúl Iturriaga were sentenced to 15 years and one day in prison. Neumann.

For the same crime, the court sentenced to ten years and one day in prison more than 50 former agents previously acquitted by the Santiago Court of Appeals, despite having been convicted in the first instance as authors and accomplices of the so-called Operation Colombo.

Operation Colombo was a major intelligence operation carried out by DINA that attempted to simulate the death of 119 people in alleged internal fighting between militants from left-wing organizations such as the Movimiento de Izquierda Revolucionaria (MIR).