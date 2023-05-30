Estadão Contenti

05/29/2023 – 22:34

This Monday, the 29th, the Chilean Chamber of Deputies approved a gradual increase in the minimum wage from the current equivalent of US$512 to US$625 in July of next year. Chilean President Gabriel Boric had promised a salary increase to 500,000 pesos (US$625) at the end of his government, in March 2026, but brought it forward by two years due to rising inflation, which has reached 9.9 % annualized.

The project had already passed through the Chamber and the Senate, but on Monday it returned to the plenary of deputies who had to pronounce on the changes introduced in the Senate. Lawmakers approved the changes by 85 votes in favor, 55 against and 2 abstentions.

The approval of the new minimum wage comes at a time when inflation, which reached 14.1% annualized last August, is now at 9.9% in twelve months. The initiative establishes three increases: the first retroactive to May 1 from the current 410,000 pesos (US$512) to 440,000 pesos (US$550), the second increases to the equivalent of US$575 in September and US$625 in July 2024.

The initiative was agreed between the government and the main Chilean union federation and with several micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (PMEs) unions. In addition to the revenue increase, the bill includes a donation equivalent to US$ 32 for SMEs and a top-tier tax reduction until 2022. Finance Minister Mario Marcel declared before the Plenary of Deputies that SMEs will receive approx. of US$ 1.5 billion in benefits to be able to pay the new minimum wages and the Minister of Economy, Nicolás Grau, pointed out that it will favor between 170,000 and 180,000 companies.

To get the project approved, the government had to give in to pressure from the right-wing opposition and expand subsidies to SMEs and include workers earning just over a dollar above the minimum considered to raise the minimum wage. Marcel specified that around one million people receive a minimum income.























