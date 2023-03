How did you feel about the content of this article?

Health Minister Ximena Aguilera said the patient is a 53-year-old man, who is hospitalized and stable. | Photo: Twitter/Ministry of Health of Chile

The Ministry of Health of Chile (Minsal) confirmed this Wednesday (29) the first human case of avian flu in the country.

The Minister of Health, Ximena Aguilera, reported that the case occurred in northern Chile and the patient is “a 53-year-old man, who is hospitalized and stable despite his severity.”

“The health protocols established for the management of this disease were activated and the corresponding tests were taken for analysis by the Institute of Public Health (ISP), which confirmed that it is avian flu”, explained Minsal.

The folder also announced that it is investigating the source of contact and whether there is a history of others affected around the patient. It also urged the public “not to handle sick or dead birds or mammals” and urged poultry workers to “follow corresponding safety protocols and be vaccinated against seasonal flu”.

According to the WHO, avian flu mainly affects domestic birds and is considered highly deadly. Although it is an animal disease, transmission to humans through contact with sick birds is possible.

The first case of the avian flu virus notified in Latin America was in Ecuador, in January of this year, in a nine-year-old girl living in a rural area of ​​the province of Bolívar.

In Chile, the first case in animals was reported on March 14, in a poultry industrial complex.