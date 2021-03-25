“The final stretch”. “The last effort”. The communication of the Chilean government to convince its people to respect the restrictions and, thus, face their worst wave of infections Since the pandemic was decreed, more than a year ago, it caused the streets of the country to wake up this Thursday with much less movement. Last Saturday, the country registered its peak of new cases, with 7,084 in a single day. 75,000 tests were carried out and the positivity was around 10%.

Chile had made headlines for reaching a practically supersonic speed with the vaccination. According to Our World In Data, statistical center of the University of Oxford, inoculating Sinovac and Pfizer, Chileans have already reached 6 million people with one dose and more than 3 million with two.

The goal was to vaccinate 5 million with one dose by the end of March, but that goal was exceeded 15 days before. During the month and a half of the mass vaccination campaign, they have registered more than 400,000 vaccinated in a single day: 2% of their population accessed one of the 15,000 vaccination points in just 24 hours.

How, then, is it possible to explain that the model country of the vaccination process registers a 95% occupancy of ICU beds and suffer the effects of a rate of infections that had not seen in the entire pandemic? Clarion, in Chile, wanted to find the answers.

Vaccine immunogenicity: time still lacks

Last Wednesday, the Catholic University of Chile delivered the preliminary results of the Phase 3 study of Sinovac that is being carried out in the country.

In conversation with Clarion, the scientist Pablo González, from the Millennium Institute of said university, explained that there is A window between the second dose and the development of neutralizing antibodies to the disease.

Banks closed in Santiago, this Thursday. Photo: Reuters

“In 90% of the people who got vaccinated, the antibodies developed between 14 and 28 days later of the second dose ”, explains the academic.

If the calendar is reviewed, the only age group that begins to reach that window is the one over 70 years old. And there, the results are encouraging. As it had not been seen during the pandemic, the intubated in critical beds of that group they have fallen drastically. If at the beginning of the vaccination they represented almost 30% of those intubated, as of today they do not exceed 20% and Chilean doctors have assured that it will keep going down.

According to González, this is nothing new. The weak 52% immunity that said study presented has, in the opinion of the academic, an explanation in that this study was carried out only in doctors who work in critical units, where the concentration of the virus is much higher than in the general population.

“I tend to think so. The vaccine is more effective. In fact, in Indonesia, where the general population was included in the study, the results were much more encouraging and are consistent with what we see in Chile, “he added.

Based on the behavior of vaccination in Israel, the first immunity effects are expected to be achieved between two and four weeks after 30% of the population has both doses, which, according to the projections of the Chilean government, would be shown in the figures after April 15.

Vacation costs

The Iberian Peninsula suffered a harsh second wave when thousands of citizens returned to their cities from beaches and resorts. During January and February, the Chilean government authorized a permit that allowed Chileans to travel for up to two weeks to another city, with one condition: the city of origin and destination could not be in phase 1. At that time, few were.

Both the Medical College of Chile and civil society organizations they accused laxity in the criteria for allowing vacations. “The modifications of phase 2 and the vacation leave without a rationale, understanding that it was necessary, it seems to us that it is a mistake that today we are paying the costs, ”said Iskia Siches, president of the medical union.

A man rides a bicycle through the center of a Santiago, in a new mandatory quarantine day. Photo: EFE

Undersecretary Paula Daza, in a press conference, gave nuances to the criticism that the permit received: “with regard to the summer, I want to say that we must remember that the months of November, December, people were already experiencing significant pandemic fatigue, we had problems mental health issues and we still have significant mental health issues, therefore it was critical give certain freedoms to the people. You have to remember that many people live in a few square meters ”.

The truth is that, with the end of the holidays, the speed of reproduction of the virus increased considerably and all regions reported increases in infections, according to the Department of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health.

Society: attrition and false sense of security

The third point that explains the rise in infections is sociocultural. With the start of vaccination, a social success was installed and the false feeling of security. “We are doing well, but I ask you, from my heart, not to lower your guard,” said last week, on the verge of despair, the Minister of Health Enrique Paris.

The figures also shed light on it. Like never before, the average age of those hospitalized dropped to less than 55 years.

With the start of vaccination, a social success and a false sense of security were installed. Photo: Reuters

“My grandchildren, my children, believe that because I am vaccinated they can take less care of themselves. As if because of their age they were immune to the virus ”, he explains to Clarion Guillermina Gómez, while waiting for the subway in the capital of the country.

And, after verifying it with the police operations, he is right. More of four thousand arrests They occur in one day due to non-compliance with Curfews or sanitary measures. Carabineros and municipalities have disrupted parties, marriages and social engagements of all kinds.

The young, the new victims

During the month of March, almost half of the patients who died from Covid were not hospitalized. The reason? “It does not correspond only to a collapse of the system, because at least in the Metropolitan Region, in May and June of last year, the situation was more critical than now, although in regions the reality is different,” the Director of the ICU of the Indisa Clinic, Sebastián Ugarte.

In his view, the reason is that demographics changed of the sick and the young expect much more to assume they are serious.

“In the first wave, patients could take more than seven days to be connected to mechanical ventilation, now they are younger patients, but in 24 hours are tremendously aggravated and you have to connect them to ventilation. It seems that they wait a long time and arrive more serious or that the disease is more rapidly progressive “.

Thus, while Chile implores responsibility to its inhabitants, the response of science to the effects of the vaccine is only one: “time to time”.

