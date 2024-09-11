The past of Colonia Dignidad, an enclave founded by former Nazi soldier Paul Schäfer in 1961 in the Parral commune of the Maule region, south-central Chile, can only be remembered with horror. After the coup against socialist president Salvador Allende (1973-1990), of which Chile commemorates this Wednesday its 51st anniversary, the site was used as a clandestine center of torture and forced disappearance by the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990). It was also the place where dozens of children were victims of sexual abuse by Schäfer and hundreds of settlers lived under a regime of exploitation and repression. Marcela Sandoval (Arica, 50 years old), Minister of National Assets of the Government of Gabriel Boric – an institution in charge of managing and safeguarding the fiscal patrimony –, is one of the authorities behind the efforts for the expropriation and recovery of six buildings on the property that will be used as a memorial site and documentation center: Schäfer’s house, the restaurant, the administration building and the hotel, the potato warehouse, the hospital and the gatehouse. “Sometimes we would like these procedures to be shorter, but they have different administrative stages that depend on the State,” she tells EL PAÍS from her office in Santiago.

In June, President Gabriel Boric announced in his public address to Congress in Valparaíso the expropriation of part of the land, owned by agricultural companies. Germany had already shown its willingness to collaborate, which was reflected in 2017 when it formed a joint commission with Chile to address issues related to the former colony. The Chilean State has been represented by the Foreign Ministry and the Ministries of Justice, National Assets, and Housing and Urban Development.

Entrance gate to Colonia Dignidad, south of Santiago de Chile, in an archive photograph. Shepard Sherbell (Getty Images)

The Executive expects progress in the expropriation process, carried out by the Ministry of Housing, in the coming months, Sandoval says. Along with the Plan to Search for Victims of Forced Disappearance, launched in 2023 on the eve of the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the coup d’état, the left-wing Administration has prioritized the recovery of memorials as some of the responses to the victims of the dictatorship. “The State is arriving late in the recovery of memorial sites, but as a Government we committed to take decisive, forceful steps, and we have not failed,” says Sandoval.

This initiative, together with the Search Plan that aims to be a permanent State policy, could be one of the main legacies of Boric, whose government has so far been unable to implement the profound reforms that he promised in his presidential campaign. One example of this is that, between 2022 and 2024, a total of 20 sites have been recovered and handed over to human rights groups.

And, this Tuesday, the president announced an increase in the budget for memorial sites in the country. “Last year, the right threatened to reject the allocation for memorial sites, it was close. This year we are going to increase the budget… What will all the political forces do in the face of that? I invite you to pay attention, because memory is not the heritage of a political sector, but of a country,” said the president during the inauguration of the Camino de la Memoria in the National Stadium sports park in Santiago, which emulates the journey taken by prisoners, following the Pinochet dictatorship, from their places of confinement to torture areas.

This Wednesday, which marks 51 years since the coup d’état of September 11, 1973, all eyes are once again on the past. Sandoval points out that it is key to move forward as much as possible before the presidential term ends in 2025. Faced with the possibility that a future Administration may not agree with these projects, the minister assures that the organizations must guarantee that these policies remain over time and do not depend on a single government: “There is a human rights institution in Chile that must be strengthened, such as the National Institute of Human Rights, and there are places that are very significant such as the Museum of Memory, which has been a vehicle of information with the new generations. Memory and human rights are not exclusive to one sector, despite the fact that one sector has been the most deprived of those.”

Memorial for the victims of the ‘Caravan of Death’ where 26 people were shot and another 8 disappeared in the city of Calama, in northern Chile. Sofia Yanjari

The rescue of the ex-Sexy Band

Since Sandoval took over as head of National Assets in August 2023, he has had the mission of continuing the recovery of historical memory through the rescue of places and buildings used as detention and torture centers during the Chilean dictatorship. This is the case of the so-called Venda Sexy, located on 3037 Irán Street, in the municipality of Macul in Santiago. In the basement of this house, agents of the National Intelligence Directorate (DINA), Pinochet’s secret police, committed sexual abuse against dissidents, mostly women, whom they blindfolded and kept naked.

The house, which was in the hands of an aluminum company, was recovered in July; although the compulsory acquisition process began two years ago and its expropriation was sealed in 2023, on the occasion of the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the coup d’état, and now the concession is being processed so that it can be administered by the Association for Memory and Human Rights Iran 3037. Its name will now be the Iran 3037 Memory Site. Sandoval indicates that this is a milestone, given that in previous governments, such as that of the socialist Michelle Bachelet (2006-2010 and 2014-2018), attempts were unsuccessfully made to rescue the space.

Portraits of Chilean detainees who disappeared inside ‘La venda Sexy’, in Santiago (Chile). Elvis Gonzalez (EFE)

The place is closed to the public at the moment. “When we entered the house we found damage to the infrastructure. There are places that cannot even be painted because they are being investigated, as they could contain evidence. [de crímenes cometidos en dictadura]. A ground-penetrating radar has been used to explore certain areas before being finally handed over to groups [de víctimas]”, explains the minister.

Remember that in the last two years a total of 20 sites for historical memory and heritage have been recovered and handed over to groups, including the Hornos de Lonquén in the Talagante commune of the Metropolitan Region, iconic because it was there in 1978 that the first mass grave was found hiding missing detainees from the Pinochet dictatorship.

Sandoval also highlights the former Rocas detention and torture center in Santo Domingo, handed over to the San Antonio Memory Foundation; while in Santiago there is the former Santa Lucía clinic, given to an association. For this year, in addition, the consignment of three others is scheduled, including the former Venda Sexy and the former Isla Teja prison – declared a historical monument in 2018 – in the city of Valdivia in the Los Ríos region. This last complex, which has more than 20 thousand square meters and where the detainees were intimidated with practices such as machine gun discharges by the guards in the early hours of the morning, will be granted for temporary administration to a group of former political prisoners. “These are symbols so as not to forget what happened in the past and that should not be repeated. In that sense, our presence to recover them must be from the north to the south of the country,” emphasizes the minister.

Memorial at the National Stadium, a place that served as a detention, torture and disappearance center during the Pinochet dictatorship, in Santiago, Chile. Sofia Yanjari

According to Sandoval, the government’s plan is to rescue sites in regions and not just in Santiago, “under different formulas” that do not necessarily contemplate expropriation. The Pisagua Pit, in the northern region of Tarapacá, on the desert coast of Chile, returned to the treasury in 2023, as it was administered by the municipality of Huara before being transferred to the Ministry of National Assets. This is one of the most emblematic cases where human rights violations occurred, because a camp for political prisoners was established, with almost twenty of them being executed by the military and buried on that site.

In the process of searching for the missing, witnesses to the executions provided clues for the Vicariate of Solidarity, a Catholic Church organization that provided assistance to victims of the military dictatorship, to file a complaint for illegal burial on May 31, 1990. A judge, Nelson Muñoz, appeared at the scene, and two days later human remains were found in the mass grave. The desert salt preserved the bodies of 19 former prisoners, with their clothing and the ties and bandages with which they were shot. The evidence of bullet impacts allowed the military commanders of that time to be accused.