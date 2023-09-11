The president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, is currently leading a series of events to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the coup d’état that overthrew the government of Salvador Allende on September 11, 1973.a date that still divides Chileans.}

(In context: Chile: 50 years of the military coup and a divided society)

The event, called ‘citizen act in Commemoration of the 50 years of the Coup d’étattakes place in the Plaza de la Ciudadanía and a speech from President Boric is also expected.

Leaders from all over the world attended the event, the presidents of Gustavo Petro (Colombia), Alberto Fernández (Argentina), Andrés Manuel López Obrador (Mexico), Luis Lacalle Pou (Uruguay), among others. Former presidents Michelle Bachelet and Ricardo Lagos attended on behalf of the Chilean authorities.

“Salvador Allende still governs by example. He is the apostle of Chile’s democracy and a symbol of the dignity of public servants around the world,” Mexican President Andrés Manuel López said upon entering the headquarters of the Chilean Government. Obrador, who visits Chile for the first time.

For his part, the Prime Minister of Portugal, António Costa, assured that this anniversary is an opportunity to remember that “democracy is won every day and every day it must be reinforced so that it remains alive.”

“Dictatorships always have an end, they can last more or less, but they are not the solution and that is why they always have an end,” said Costa, who added that Portugal will commemorate the Carnation Revolution in April 2024, which ended 48 years of dictatorship. López Obrador and Costa were the only leaders who made statements upon their arrival at the headquarters of the Chilean Government, where President Gabriel Boric will offer a breakfast and tour the places most affected by the military bombing 50 years ago.

Thousands of women surrounded the Palacio de la Moneda this Sunday with candles and in silence on the vigil of the 50th anniversary of Augusto Pinochet’s coup d’état.

“What happened 50 years ago cannot be repeated and memory is essential for the search for justice,” said the Minister of Human Rights and Citizenship of Brazil, Silvio Almeida, representing President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who could not attend because he participated this weekend in the G20 summit in India.

There are also several former presidents invited, among them, the Colombian Juan Manuel Santos (2010-2018), who stressed that this anniversary “is an opportunity for Chileans to unite” and assured that “union in democracies is necessary to be able to solve people’s problems” because “democracies do not work if they are divided.”

See also Security policy Russia is presenting its military forces in many directions - the number of military exercises is exceptional What happened 50 years ago cannot be repeated and memory is essential for the search for justice

The commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the coup d’état is generating great polarization and tension in Chile to the point that the traditional right and the extreme right declined to participate in the commemorative events and sign a declaration promoted by Boric in favor of democracy.

“Humans need hope and, despite all the sorrows, I am optimistic. It is worth living life to the fullest. Let the youngest know that to succeed in life is to get up and start again every time you fall,” he said. For his part, former Uruguayan president Jose Mujica (2010-2015).

Among the international personalities, the president of the Abuelas de Plaza de Mayo Association, the Argentine Estela de Carlotto, and the guitarist of Rage Against the Machine attended, Tom Morello, who denounced that “the United States shared responsibility” in the 1973 coup.

“The spirit of Víctor Jara – one of the most symbolic victims of the dictatorship – lives in every note of music that I ever played,” added the musician. The coup began a cruel 17-year dictatorship that left more than 40,000 victims, including at least 3,200 murdered opponents.

Sunday commemorative events

On Sunday, civil organizations and families of victims of the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990) held a peaceful demonstration that was marred by a group of hooded men who vandalized the exterior of the presidential palace of La Moneda. and mausoleums in the main cemetery of Santiago.

“Unfortunately, the commemoration of September 11 has long had aspects of street violence,” lamented President Gabriel Boric, condemning the violence and also recognizing a climate of regression among a resurgence of those who long for Pinochet.

At night, some six thousand women dressed in black, staged the most forceful act in these days of divisions marked above all by political leaders who claim the coup of half a century ago. They carried a candle and to the rhythm of drums they surrounded the presidential palace under the slogan “Never again bombed democracy”, in reference to the air attack that was launched against La Moneda on September 11, 1973.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With AFP and Efe