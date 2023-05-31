“The draft of the new Constitution is considered dispatched.” This is how the day closed this Tuesday, May 30, with a voice broken with emotion, the president of the expert commission, the lawyer Verónica Undurraga, leader of a body appointed by the Chilean Congress and who has prepared a draft since March 6 of new Magna Carta. The phrase was followed by the immediate applause of the other 23 members and the intonation of the National Anthem of Chile that the socialist councilor Gabriel Osorio began to sing and to which all the members joined.

Undurraga, independent for the Party for Democracy (PPD), of the center-left of the government, revealed that during the process they were united by “a common purpose”: “Write the best possible text thinking about the Chile of the future. A Constitution that is not the Dream Constitution for any of us, but a Constitution under which we all feel that we can live together and that we feel as our own”.

Chile thus closed the first phase of this second attempt in three years to draft a new Constitution, after in September last year 62% of citizens rejected the proposal of the Constitutional Convention, a proposal that profoundly changed Chilean institutions. It is a new attempt to replace the current Magna Carta which, although it has undergone profound modifications and has been signed by former socialist president Ricardo Lagos (2000-2006) since 2005, has its origins in 1980 during the military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet. Now, the bill of laws, which has 14 chapters, 118 pages and will be fine-tuned in writing next week, will be delivered to the Constitutional Council, the 50-member elected joint body that will take office on June 7 and in which the The extreme right-wing Republican Party has a majority: in the May 7 elections, it obtained 35% of the vote. The conservatives, by themselves, will have 23 directors.

The expert commission was appointed by Congress at the proposal of the political parties with parliamentary representation, so it is made up of representatives of all sectors, from the Communist Party to the Republicans. The majority of its members are jurists and, when the Constitutional Council takes office, its members will join, but only with the right to speak.

It has been a process of almost three months that has been marked from the beginning by the agreements and the sobriety of its members. In addition, unlike the previous experience, it was formulated by a transversal political agreement with several limits, including 12 constitutional borders that its members could not trespass. Moderated from the beginning, the expert commission has delivered a draft that, although it presents some substantial changes, follows the Chilean constitutional tradition. The main change, in substance, has been the consecration that Chile is organized in a social and democratic State of law, a struggle promoted for years by the center-left and to which the right joined.

The vice-president of the expert commission, Sebastián Soto, from Evópoli, a moderate right-wing party, highlighted at the end of the day: “We have learned to find common paths to propose to the Council a Consensual Constitution, which convenes, which does not divide. A Constitution that does not belong to one party, but that aspires to be the draft Constitution of all. You may have some items that each of us don’t like so much, but what a finish we are collectively satisfied with.”

What’s new in the text

The text proposed by the commission maintained Chilean presidentialism, but incorporated novelties in the figure of the President of the Republic, limiting re-election: “He will last in the exercise of his functions for a term of four years and may not be re-elected for the period immediately following. However, a person may only hold the office of President of the Republic up to two times.

Another novelty, compared to the current text, is a mechanism for citizen participation in the law-making process. One is the popular initiative of law, which states that “a group of people authorized to vote equivalent to four percent of the last electoral roll and not more than six percent (…), may present any of the branches of Congress National a popular initiative of law for its legislative processing. This mechanism will not be appropriate to reform the Constitution. Another is the initiative to repeal the law. Both standards, however, have several steps to navigate.

Where there was a greater intervention was in the political party system, since a threshold of 5% of the validly cast votes was established to access the elections of the Chamber of Deputies and Deputies. It is a change that has been promoted given the political fragmentation that Chile has, where there are 21 forces in Parliament. In addition, a regulation was approved riotous which implies that parliamentarians who were elected by a party and resign will lose their seat.

It is not all. Orders were also added to legally constituted parties: “The law will regulate the cases, the opportunity and the manner in which the governing bodies of a political party may give party orders to their parliamentary affiliates.” They are determinations that will be exceptional and “must refer to matters in which the principles of the party or its program are directly at stake. However, party orders may not be given when the parliamentarian must resolve as a jury, ”says the new article.

The proposal recognized, for the first time in history, indigenous peoples as part of the Chilean Nation, which is “one and indivisible.” And it approved articles that ensure the political participation of women. For example, he envisioned a norm, albeit only transitory, on gender parity so that in elections neither sex exceeds the 60%-40% ratio.

In addition, the right to adequate housing and a new chapter on environmental protection, sustainability and development were incorporated for the first time.

As of June 7, the Constitutional Council will have six months to work on the text. On December 17, an exit plebiscite will decide whether or not Chile can replace the Constitution that was born during the dictatorship.

According to the Cadem survey, released on Sunday, 45% of those consulted trust the role played by the experts, although only 14% state that they have been informed a lot or enough about the proposal for a new Constitution that the specialists worked on. . On the December plebiscite, 46% would vote against the text, 10 points more than two weeks ago. Meanwhile, 34% say they would approve the proposal in the referendum, six points less than the last measurement. Meanwhile, 20% say they do not know or do not answer, four points less than the previous survey. Regarding the political forces, 49% declare that they trust the advisers of the Republican Party, from the extreme right; 34% the advisers of Chile Vamos, from the traditional right, and 31% those of the Broad Front, communists and socialists.