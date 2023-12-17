Chile closed four years of constituent process with a plebiscite this Sunday with a new attempt to change its Constitution. It has done so, as the South American country is accustomed to, with an example of civility: voting tables set up on time, millions of people calmly waiting their turn to vote, expedited voting, political leaders with a state-like attitude and an Electoral Service that has with everyone's respect. On the ballot, two options: in favor and against of a text that has been drafted by a Constitutional Council dominated by the right, especially the conservative Republican Party, a formation close to Vox. The left has had to settle for choosing “between something bad and something terrible,” as the socialist Michelle Bachelet, president of Chile on two occasions, stated when voting in the morning. That is why this bloc has rejected the proposal and prefers, paradoxically, to maintain the Constitution that dates back to the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet in 1980, reformed some 70 times since the transition.

For the left, the text radicalizes the neoliberal project of 1980 and presents values ​​far from secularization and the common sense of current Chilean society. “This proposal puts Chile's progress in equality and non-discrimination against women at risk,” says lawyer Macarena Sáez, executive director of the women's rights division of Human Rights Watch (HRW). For the defenders of the text, on the other hand, “it is not a right-wing Constitution,” as one of its architects, constitutionalist Jorge Barrera, chief of advisors of the Republican Party, told this newspaper. Without major differences with the current Constitution, it integrates a key issue: it proposes that basic goods in health, education and pensions be financed with general income, but it ensures a mixed provision, providing for the existence of a state system and a private one.

It was four years of process. This stage opened with the agreements of November 2019, when the political class offered citizens a route to change the Constitution. Now it does not seem at all clear that the country's problems originated from her. There are those who have wondered, like the sociologist Eugenio Tironi, whether it would not have been preferable to undertake a more modest plan of socioeconomic reforms instead of embarking on reforming the constitutional text. Those were the worst days of the social outbreak that put not only the conservative government of Sebastián Piñera, but also democracy, on the ropes. There were massive demonstrations with various demands and unprecedented levels of violence.

Failure in 2022

Chile then opened a constituent process to try to overcome an illegitimate Constitution in the opinion of the left, given its dictatorial origin. Until this Sunday's plebiscite, this period has extended for four years. Chileans have gone to the polls five times to try to overcome the 1980 letter (or 2005, because the latest reforms were carried out by the socialist president Ricardo Lagos, whose signature is in the current text). There was a failed attempt in 2022, when voters rejected by 62% the proposal for a convention dominated by the left. This Sunday's plebiscite, therefore, was the second and last attempt. It is an example of civility because practically all political sectors know that this is the end of the constituent process in the short and medium term.

“Whatever the result, the constituent process ends here,” said the spokesperson for Gabriel Boric's Government, Camila Vallejo, a communist militant. Along the same lines was the right-wing mayor Evelyn Matthei, who heads the municipality of Providencia, one of the most affluent in Santiago de Chile. “The only thing I hope is that we finally close this stage,” said Matthei, the main card of the traditional right for the 2025 presidential elections. In those elections there will be a strong competitor from the extreme right, the leader of the Republican Party, José Antonio Kast, who won the first round against Boric in 2021.

In Chile they talk about constitutional fatigue to explain the fatigue of the voters, who have shown rather indifference in this second attempt to change the Constitution. The massive turnout at the polls is explained, above all, by the mandatory nature of voting, which was reinstated last year and added uncertainty to the results. The concerns of Chileans are in other emergencies that are not resolved with a new letter.

There is a security crisis that affects the poorest. In five years, Chile's homicide rate per 100,000 inhabitants rose from 4.5 to 6.7. If 845 murders were committed in 2018, in 2022 they reached 1,322, according to official data. Chileans' fear of suffering a crime reaches an all-time high, according to the Paz Ciudadana Foundation. The economy has not grown for more than a decade, public school education has not emerged from the crisis that began to manifest itself almost 20 years ago, in the protests of 2006, while the private health system faces serious problems that could drag down the public to a disaster. This is what President Boric said when voting in his native Punta Arenas, in the extreme south of the country: “Regardless of the result of the plebiscite, we are going to work for the people's priorities,” he said. His government still has more than two years ahead of it, until March 2026.

Like every plebiscite, this one also polarized the country. The positions of the former presidents show it. While Bachelet and Lagos were against, the Christian Democrat Eduardo Frei Ruiz-Tagle (1994-2000) and the conservative Sebastián Piñera, president of Chile on two occasions (2010-2014 and 2018-2022), voted in favor. “I hope that we take advantage of this opportunity to approve a Constitution in democracy,” said Piñera.

But at no time has the stability of Chile or the solidity of its democracy been at stake, which, however, faces multiple challenges, such as the great citizen disaffection towards politics and towards institutions such as parties, Congress and governments.

Starting this Monday, Chile will begin to draw lessons. Alfredo Sepúlveda, writer and academic at the Diego Portales University (UDP), thinks that this process has been “clearly a failure no matter how you look at it.” “Since 2019, violence and pandemic through, the country has only gone down in all economic and social indices” and, as a result, “neither the current text nor the proposed one will represent a real, broad and consensual social pact, which is “what was sought from the beginning and the only thing that made any sense.” Despite this, the author specialized in the history of Chile recognizes that the country “has sustained itself on an unwritten democratic tradition, which implies the preservation of institutions, habits and customs (the Presidency of the Republic, bicameralism, public freedoms, the peaceful transfer of power) that constitute a kind of tacit common law,” he wrote in EL PAÍS.

