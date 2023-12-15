Chileans will define this Sunday in a plebiscite whether they maintain the Constitution of the Pinochet dictatorship or adopt an even more conservative one that could eliminate the restricted abortion law and toughen treatment towards irregular migration.

Four years ago, Chile embarked on a process to replace the Constitution that the Augusto Pinochet regime (1973-1990) drafted in 1980, in the face of the 2019 protests demanding greater social equality.

When the country was burning in the heat of massive and violent demonstrations, the political forces agreed to begin the reform process. A year later, in 2020, with 80% support, Chileans approved in a plebiscite to begin the path towards a new Constitution.

The proposal of the Constituent Assembly, dominated by the left, provided for fundamental transformations, such as the right to abortion. But the project went to a plebiscite in September 2022 and was rejected by a resounding 62%.

File: A group of people demonstrate in Plaza Italia, on Friday, January 17, in Santiago (Chile). © Elvis González / EFE

A second constitutional process then began, led by a council elected by popular vote and which ended up dominated by the far-right Republican Party, which seduced with its strong-arm speech against the insecurity that it mainly associates with Venezuelan migration.

The Government of Gabriel Boric strongly supported the first draft of the Constitution, but has remained outside the discussion on the second proposal. The polls – which by law were stopped being disseminated two weeks ago – anticipate a new rejection, although the high number of undecided people could change the trend.

“The option that succeeds will do so just barely. Finally, the level of discouragement is so high that (the next day), probably 95% of Chileans will be much more interested in the Christmas and New Year celebrations than in the constituent process,” says political scientist Fernando Wilson, from the Adolfo Ibáñez University.

More basic things

Although the current Constitution went through several reforms that eliminated its most authoritarian norms, it still divides this country of almost 20 million inhabitants, with 70% of the population being born after the dictatorship.

A copy of the proposed new Chilean constitution in front of the La Moneda presidential palace, on December 12, 2023 © Pablo Vera / AFP

However, on the streets the plebiscite generates little enthusiasm.

“There is an atmosphere of great disenchantment, of little interest, little motivation, of fatigue with the constitutional issue. The electorate is going to mobilize basically because the vote is mandatory, if it were voluntary we would have a very low participation,” he tells the press agency. French AFP Claudia Heiss, political scientist at the University of Chile.

In these four years, Chileans have participated in nine elections, including the presidential ones in which the leftist president Gabriel Boric, 37, who supported the first project, was elected.

The pandemic stopped the popular effervescence after the protests four years ago. Inflation and the subsequent economic stagnation, but above all the growing sense of insecurity, stirred the concerns of Chileans.

“People want more basic things: they want security, public order, more police on the streets; to return to normality after a couple of years of a very abnormal life,” adds Heiss.

From the opposition, the election has been presented as a referendum on the management of Boric, who in March will reach the middle of his four-year term. “Boric votes against; Chile votes in favor!” says the opposition advertising.

“I'm not interested in this election at all, but what bothers me most is that everyone is selling their advertising on television without really showing what appears in the script,” complains student Bastián Bascuñán, 23 years old.

Abortion and migration

The proposal deepens the conservative nature of the dictatorship's Constitution, especially on issues such as abortion and public security.

The current text protects “the life of the unborn,” while the project that will go to plebiscite extends that constitutional protection to “the unborn,” which according to its promoters enshrines the right to life from conception.

People hold a sign as they demonstrate in favor of free abortion, today outside the Constitutional Convention, in the former congress in Santiago (Chile). Legal abortion is a historic demand of feminist groups in Latin America, where only Argentina, Cuba, Uruguay, Guyana and four states in Mexico have decriminalized it. © Elvis González / EFE

Although some constitutionalists consider it a “symbolic” change intended to reinforce ultra-conservative convictions, others believe that it could give rise to an eventual challenge to the abortion law on three grounds (risk of life for the mother, fetal inviability and rape).

“From the Republican youth, we take on the challenge of being a 'pro-life' generation that considers, not today, but in the years that are necessary, that there be no abortion law in our country,” says the president of the Party's youth. Republican, Cristóbal García, 27 years old.

Amid the growing concern of Chileans about security, linked to the arrival of foreigners, the new proposal establishes the expulsion in the “shortest possible time” of irregular migrants.