Chile | Chile has voted on the members of the committee responsible for writing the new constitution

The previous constitutional proposal was defeated in the referendum in September, when more than 60 percent of those who voted rejected it.

Chileans have voted on the members of the committee responsible for writing the new constitution. The new petition is to replace the constitution written during the dictatorship, which has been in force for more than 40 years.

This is the second time Chileans have been invited to participate Augusto Pinochet to rewrite the 1980 constitution drawn up during the dictatorship.

The previous constitutional proposal was defeated in the referendum in September, when more than 60 percent of those who voted rejected it.

More than 15 million people have had the right to vote on Sunday, but in the run-up to voting day, the people seemed to be quite indifferent to the whole incident. Based on preliminary polls, only 31 percent of Chileans are interested in writing a new constitution.

A total of 350 candidates are vying for a place in the 50-member committee. The polling stations opened at eight in the morning local time and were supposed to close in the evening, i.e. early Sunday night Finnish time.

For the new the committee is given a preliminary legal text drawn up by experts as a basis, which contains 12 essential principles that cannot be changed. Based on this, the committee must develop a new constitution, which in turn is scheduled to be put to a referendum in December.

The previous constitutional proposal was mainly made up of politically unaffiliated people. At this time, only candidates from political parties were able to run for the committee.

The final committee must consist of 25 women and 25 men. The committee does not have seats specifically reserved for members of the indigenous population, who make up about 13 percent of the country’s population.

When the previous draft constitution was drawn up, representatives of the indigenous peoples were guaranteed 17 seats out of 155.

Reform process started in 2019 after widespread discontent in Chile.

Initially led by students, Chileans took to the streets in the capital, Santiago, to protest against increased subway ticket prices, but the protests later expanded to also protest against worsening inequality and the country’s neoliberal economic system.

Although reforms have been made to the current constitution over the years, the burden remains that the law came into force during the dictatorship. Proponents of the new constitution say the current constitution gives too much power to private companies and allows the rich to get richer while the poor stay poor.