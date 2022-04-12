13 years of drought lead to drastic measures in Santiago, the capital of South American Chile. Tap water must be rationed, the governor reports, because the rivers from which the city gets its water are alarmingly low.

Governor of Santiago Claudio Orrego announced the plan for a water ration for the city of about 6 million inhabitants in a press conference: ,,A city cannot live without water. We are in an unprecedented situation in the 491 years of history in Santiago where we have to prepare ourselves that there is not enough water for everyone.”

He explains that the city is introducing a system with four color codes from green to red that are adjusted to the water levels of the Maipo and Mapocho rivers. These rivers provide most of Santiago’s tap water, but significantly less water flows through them in recent years. The areas to which these codes apply should rotate, so that each district will eventually have access to extra water. See also Spanish executives invest 19 million in their companies since the omicron explosion

At the first level, the responsibility is still placed with the citizens, and messages will mainly be sent from the city council to reduce water use. As the codes become more severe, the board may decide to reduce the water pressure, or eventually even shut off the water. With the color code red, there is a significant water shortage in the reservoirs, Orrego explains. In that scenario, the city plans to significantly reduce water for a district in periods of up to 24 hours. It is not clear how much will come out of the tap.

The La Boca dam in Santiago only had a water capacity of 10 percent last March, the lowest in years. © AFP



Climate change

The governor directly attributes the measures to climate change: “It is important that people understand that climate change is permanent. The effects are not only noticeable on a global level, but also locally.” British newspaper The Guardian writes that the Chilean government estimates that the amount of water in Chile has fallen between 10 and 37 percent in the past year. On top of that, that number is expected to halve before 2060. See also 9/11 Terrorist Attacks on the World Trade Center – Video Shows Completely New Perspective

Last week, the UN climate panel IPCC called for acute measures to combat the effects of climate change. A lot has to change, and that can be done just in time before there will be disastrous consequences, according to the scientists around the world who sit on the panel. They had a clear message: a far-reaching transformation is needed, otherwise we will experience many more climate extremes than in Chile.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.