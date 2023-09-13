Eduardo Berizzo, the coach of the Chilean team, said after the game that he was “a hopeless optimist.” And he analyzed the duel as such. He emphasized that the point won on the neglected field of the Monumental Stadium added to the goals of obtaining one of the six and a half places reserved for the continent for the next World Cup.

The start of his process is similar to that of Reinaldo Rueda in the previous one. Just one point from the first six in dispute, but the image that will remain after the tie against the coffee team is that of Arturo Vidal sobbing on the stretcher, at the edge of the field, unable to take another step, to the point that he was referred to a medical center to undergo tests to verify the extent of your knee problem.

Berizzo pushed the veteran players of the golden generation to the limit. Alexis Sánchez, who traveled to Chile with anemia diagnosed by his club, Inter Milan, and the recommendation not to play due to the lack of games and training in the last two months, played the ninety minutes and ended up putting in a pale and lackluster, where he scored a sure goal against the unprotected goal of Camilo Vargas. For many, Chile played with nine.

To complete the picture, one of the debutants, Talleres full-back Matías Catalán – despite being 30 years old – had to leave almost fifteen minutes after having repeatedly requested a change. His mission – fully accomplished – was to nullify the Colombian superstar Luis Díaz, Liverpool’s striker, who did not allow any shots on goal.

The question behind the lawsuit was only one; Was it worth bleeding veteran players in this way in pursuit of a result, even knowing that Colombia would grow due to the physical difference? Well, the response of the Córdoba coach is too clear, since he prefers the old guard in obvious physical and football inferiority rather than the new generation, which still does not show sufficient signs of maturity and competitiveness.

Colombia was content with the point, with an undefeated record that now stretches to thirteen games and a petty calculation according to the possibilities that the match offered them. He made all his changes at the moment when Chile was physically collapsing, but he did not know how to take advantage of that advantage.

Almost like a metaphor, squeezing every last drop, risking even the physique of its older stars, gave no juice. Gary Medel and Charles Aránguiz, the other two illustrious figures of La Roja, provide skill and location, but they are far from the dynamics that the game demands on the road to the World Cup.

Therefore, at the treasured point, it remains to be seen how the banners that Toto Berizzo protects so much, which continues to raise the flag of optimism, were damaged.