The Constitutional Council of Chile that drafted a new proposal for Magna Carta delivered this Tuesday, hand in hand with its president, Beatriz Hevia, its final text to the Chilean president, Gabriel Boric, in a protocol act that culminates the second constituent process of the South American country.

“Now that the work of the Constitutional Council has concluded and we have a second proposed Constitution, “The definitive time opens for citizens who will have to decide how this text will allow us to address the great issues of Chile,” said the president after receiving the document.

The proposal, approved a week ago by the Republican Party (22 seats out of 50) and the traditional right-wing coalition Chile Vamos (11 seats) and rejected by the 17 councilors of the ruling left, It has a high probability of being discarded in the referendum on December 17, according to all surveys.

The ceremony, marked by the sobriety that has governed throughout this second constitutional attempt, It ended with the president’s signature of the decree calling for next month’s plebiscite.

Boric stressed his “responsibility” that citizens “can express themselves with complete freedom” in that election, which – he said – implies generating the conditions for an “unobjectionable and expeditious” electoral process and that voters “have the necessary information to be able to make a serious and responsible decision.”

“We know that Constitutions do not solve problems immediately, but they should provide a framework for that to happen through public policy. Constitutions define in many cases the meaning and limits of these policies and that is precisely what will have to be done. praise each and every citizen,” the president said at the ceremony.

The defenders of the text argue that this new proposal guarantees “freedom” and “security” and gives “economic and legal certainty” to the country, while its critics call it “partisan” and say that it perpetuates the neoliberal model that installed the current Constitution, in force since the dictatorship (1973-1990) and reformed dozens of times in democracy.

The president of the constitutional body, for her part, pointed out in her speech that The text presented this Tuesday “seeks to take charge of the institutional future and the legal framework, but also of the challenges of the time and citizen emergencies”.

“True Chileans long with hope for this constitutional process to be closed and for politicians to leave behind our ideological and programmatic differences and put ourselves at their service,” Hevia added.

The President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, delivers a speech during the closing ceremony of the Constituent Process.

Until now, The main forces of the ruling party such as the Communist Party, the left-wing Frente Amplio coalition, to which Boric belongs, and the Socialist Party have already announced their vote against of the new articles. The decision of the Christian Democrats, another of the important groups in the country, is expected this Tuesday afternoon.

This is the second constitutional process that Chile is experiencing, after the one that concluded in September 2022 with a forceful rejection by the electorate of a project written by a leftist convention.

If the proposal is finally rejected in December, the current Constitution will remain in force. which has been reformed dozens of times in democracy but is questioned due to its dictatorial origin. The Government of President Gabriel Boric has already announced that it will not promote a third process.

On December 17, it will once again be the citizens who decide whether or not to accept the proposal for a new Constitution for Chile. I invite our compatriots to inform themselves and fulfill the unavoidable citizen duty of voting, to jointly define the future of our country. pic.twitter.com/0oZ7wup4PG — Gabriel Boric Font (@GabrielBoric) November 7, 2023

In his speech, Boric made it clear that if the population endorses the new proposal, his government will comply with the implementation of the text.

“In the event that the proposal that you give us for a new Constitution is approved, there is no doubt that as a Government we will fully comply with its correct implementation and installation, and we will take charge accordingly, together with the other organs of the State, of the process of legal reforms and regulatory adaptations that will be required,” he said.

If instead it is rejected, He assured that his government “will dedicate itself without pause and with great energy to continuing working and governing for the well-being of the people, responding with a sense of urgency to social demands”.

