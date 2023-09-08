The government of Gabriel Boric and four former Chilean presidents pledged this Thursday to “defend democracy from authoritarian threats”, on the 50th anniversary of the coup in Chile, an anniversary that increasingly tenses the political environment.

Former center-left presidents Eduardo Frei (1994-2000), Ricardo Lagos (2000-2006), and Michelle Bachelet (2006-2010/2014-2018) and the right-wing Sebastián Piñera (2010-2014/2018-2022), signed along with Boric the so-called “Commitment to democracy”, according to the document released by the presidential palace of La Moneda.

The leaders, who ruled after the end of the dictatorship in 1990, signed the declaration for democracy on the eve of the official commemoration that Boric will lead on September 11.

“We want to preserve and protect these civilizing principles from authoritarian threats, intolerance and contempt for the opinion of others,” the text states.

The opposition right was also invited to sign the commitment, as well as to the ceremony, but He refused, alleging a possible “hostile environment”, in the face of accusations of promoting denialist speeches against a regime that left more than 3,200 dead and disappeared.

“One cannot be permanently begging democratic political parties to adhere to such a simple compromise that was drafted precisely with the intention that everyone sign it,” President Boric said Thursday.

Except for the conservative Republican Party, right-wing forces issued their own statement on Wednesday calling for strengthening democracy.

At 37 years old, Boric is the youngest of the Chilean presidents and the only one born after the dictatorship.

“It is not about a statement more or less, it is about a commitment to the future. These bickering end up taking citizens away from what is relevant, which is the appreciation of democracy,” added the president.

Boric sought to seal a commitment similar to that assumed by the former Uruguayan presidents and the current president Luis Lacalle Pou, who on the 50th anniversary of the coup in his country agreed to a much celebrated “never again”, in acts that were attended by all they.

AFP