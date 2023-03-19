Chile rotated round. Round. It was a country full of good examples for the continent. But a portion of Chileans were not happy. He fell into the Bolivarian tale, which said that the well-resolved country in the region was going from bad to worse. So he decided to revolutionize. In 2019, they took to the streets and promoted an unprecedented crash. Without identity, support and courage, the government in turn was engulfed. That model country, which everyone envied in Latin America, fell into the trap and was ashamed of its image in the mirror. He believed he was ugly and decided to change.

In the last four years, the Chilean government has tried to implement a new Constitution – which was drafted, but rejected in a popular referendum – and has taken long strides towards left-wing populism, although its president, Gabriel Boric, has shown he has more sense. than most of their leftist peers in the region. Maybe that’s why Boric is under friendly fire.

The chosen weapon is irregular migration.

Like the Mexican cartels, the Central American maras and the Nicolás Maduro regime stimulate, finance and instrumentalize massive movements of immigrants with the aim of generating instability in the neighborhood. Mainly on the southern border of the United States, the Bolivarians use the suffering and despair of their own victims against their enemies.

Chile is experiencing a crisis arising from the massive migration of Venezuelans and Haitians, who freely penetrate the country’s borders from Bolivia. Last month, Boric sent in the military to try to contain the invasion. But Bolivia remains idly by, serving as a springboard for the entry of hundreds of people who have been informed that they will find prosperity in Chile.

The cocalero leader and former president Evo Morales is behind the ethnic and union violence in the south of Peru, dreams of stealing a piece of land from Chile and also undermines stability in the north of this country. Inflating separatism and rebellion.

By the standards of Nicolás Maduro, Evo Morales and Daniel Ortega, Boric is possibly not revolutionary enough. Because of this, the migratory chaos may just be the beginning of Bolivarian sabotage. If things get worse there, the arsenal against him could include the return of “social movements” to the streets and the implosion of public security (drug trafficking is state policy in Bolivia).

Further north, in Colombia, Vice President Francia Márquez spent part of an interview with one of her country’s main media outlets defending that Cuba is not a dictatorship. Furthermore, she defined precisely what constitutes dictatorship or democracy for the Latin American left: “A dictatorship and a democracy are not measured only by elections. They are measured by social transformations”.

In other words, Francia says that for her – and for many people who puff up their chests to talk about democracy – the concept is as flexible as a bamboo stick. It gains meaning depending on which way the wind blows. If the government/regime is a companion, it is democracy. And the good ones. If the government/regime is not part of your revolutionary vision, it is a dictatorship.

It sounds simplistic, but it’s not. Last year, even before taking office, Francia was in Brazil to offer your voice to denounce the risk of a coup in Brazil and protect democracy. Talk that gave a layer of polish to many people who think that “a dictatorship and a democracy are not measured only by elections. They are measured by social transformations”, to look in the mirror and see yourself as the guardian or savior of something that has been called democracy, but it is something very different.

In Central America, Salvadoran Nayib Bukele is crushing the country’s gangs with mass arrests, in prisons that have generated cinematic images, in the style of Batman movies. Bukele’s strong hand against crime is reaching deep into the hearts of right-wingers across the continent. Many politicians want to be like Bukele. A lot of people want to be ruled by Bukele.

Nobody to think, however, that the spectacle of El Salvador’s star politician is short-lived. And massive imprisonment is damming up the problem. The animals he put behind bars (yes, the mareros, as gang members are called, behave like wild beasts) will not cease to be what they are. Sooner or later, they will return to the streets without the populist Bukele having managed to transform the country’s economy, directing it towards development, fighting corruption and civilizing relations. El Salvador will continue to be El Salvador and the bad guys will continue to be the bad guys.

In fact, by treating the local gangs’ animals like animals, Bukele shows no signs that he is fond of civilized behavior. For, as much as the mareros have assumed primal violence as a mark, the State must not become primitive in its acts. But Bukele is mitigating. The bomb will explode and the result will be catastrophic.

And Argentina?

As if inflation of 102.5%, basic interest at 75% and poverty at 40% were not enough, Alberto Fernández’s Argentina is facing a historic drought that will lead to crop failure and a critical reduction in its livestock. It is estimated that the damage should revolve around US$ 20 billion. It’s proof that nothing bad can’t get worse.