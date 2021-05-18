The results of the constituent election lay the foundations for an independent citizen Constitution in which traditional politics have little place. The renewal of the political system and the real inclusion of women is one of the great challenges facing a Chile where sentiment against the elites is on the surface.

After Sunday, May 16, Chile began to write a new chapter in its history.

The elections for constituent candidates this weekend, historic in many respects, leave unexpected results that no one could predict, and that go against all the analysis of the country’s political science experts.

The independent candidates prevailed widely and were the great surprise of the night, winning 48 of the 155 seats of the Convention and reaching almost a third of the composition of the body destined to write a new Constitution to replace the text inherited from the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet. For many Chileans, this heritage is the source of all the evils and the profound inequality that punishes the country.

On the other side of the coin, the defeat of the traditional parties and, especially of the ruling coalition, is more than evident when, despite being united in an electoral system that favors lists and parties, it did not get 30% of the votes. I needed to block initiatives in the Magna Carta and picks up a poor 20.56% of the votes.

Piñera accepts that his Government is not “tuning in with the demands” of the citizens

A visibly beaten president Sebastián Piñera appeared on Sunday night accompanied by all his team and, with an everlasting expression, he sang an unusual ‘mea culpa’ when he pointed out that “in these elections the citizens have sent us a clear and strong message to the Government and to all the traditional political forces. We are not adequately tuning in to the demands and desires of the public. We are being challenged by new expressions and new leaderships, ”said the politician, who is not properly characterized by his self-criticism.

"This strong and clear message requires a deep reflection from the Government and also from all traditional political forces," he added.







The left opposition, which ran for election on several scattered lists, was also hit, especially the center-left, with traditional parties from the Chilean political spectrum such as the Christian Democrats, which received only two seats.

The Approve list, the old consensus that ruled the country for several decades, also obtained a low percentage of votes.

“The Government was supposed to have 52 seats and it was far from that,” did not achieve a third and therefore “is not in a position to prevent changes from taking place, or that left sectors can introduce articles in the event that they can reach agreements,” Marcelo Mella, political analyst and dean of the Faculty of Education, told France 24. Humanities of the University of Santiago (USACH), pointing to two key factors: the need for the proposals and the text of the Convention to be approved by the large quorum of 2/3 and the inability that the different and fragmented forces of the Chilean left, incapable of reaching fundamental agreements.

The first chance in terms of control of the constituent space is for the sectors of the left “if they achieve cooperation and coordination in the constitutional debate.”

It was striking that a completely independent party and in the most extreme left sector, the People’s List, won 24 seats, including the famous’ Tia Pikachu‘that appeared frequently in demonstrations during the social outbreak of 2019 and after.

Anti-elitism, low participation and parity

“There is not only a high percentage of independent elected candidates” but also a strong “anti-elitist” component of the Constituent Convention and we must look closely because there are possibly differences between the candidates and lists on the left, but there is a common denominator and that is the search for the “renewal of the Chilean political system and leave behind the politics of the great agreements between the two blocs of the 90s”, adds Mella.

Another relevant point left the electoral process: the low participation of the citizens, with a million people less than those who voted in the October plebiscite and that reaches a little more than 43% of those summoned to the polls. This “only confirms a systemic problem of Chilean democracy. Half of the country does not participate in the electoral process and that has to be a wake-up call to renew politics ”.

Juana Millal, candidate for the Mapuche Indigenous Constituent Assembly, for the People’s Party, cast her vote at an electoral college during the second day of the election of the Constitutional Convention, in Santiago, Chile, on Sunday, May 16, 2021. © Esteban Félix / AP

Writers, journalists, lawyers, teachers, workers, social activists, economists, scientists, engineers and even chess players will make up the new Constituent Convention, which will have 77 women and 78 men, a “historic figure taking into account the underrepresentation that women have had in politics in Chile” thanks to the feminist wave of May 2018 and their participation in the an outbreak that pressured Congress to legislate this parity reform, Beatriz Roque, a member of the Network of Political Scientists and an academic at the UDP School of Political Science, told France 24.

Among the 1,278 candidates for Constituent Constituents, there were more women (649) than men (629), but the big surprise of the night was that the parity correction mechanism ended up favoring more men than women, since initially more women were elected , something unprecedented.

Around a dozen women must have given up their positions, however the reading is positive. With the large number of women elected, “society expressed its support for the political participation of women at the polls,” Roque analyzed.

“This mechanism of entry parity, equal nomination of candidates, alternation of candidates by gender and that parity works by districts,” has made women better able to compete with their male counterparts, added Roque.

A joint law without “cheating”

This time the law was designed in a way that avoided the possibility of cheating. “The political system was well thought out so that on this occasion the political parties could not bypass the law, which has generally happened in Latin America with all quota mechanisms.”

Does the female presence guarantee a gender approach in the Constitution? The political scientist pointed out that “it has been shown that there is a connection between life history, people’s experiences and how their representation is carried out in substantive terms, ideas, speeches, public policies” and remarked that the previous constituent debate The election was marked by the candidacies of activists, both independents and partisans with a green scarf, “speaking of reproductive rights, free abortion, of a state where women do not have to be exclusively responsible for care tasks.”

We can think that the new Constitution could lack institutional obstacles to be able to legislate the right to abortion

Will a Chile that establishes the right to a free abortion in the Constitution be seen? Roque said not necessarily, but “we can think that the new Constitution could lack institutional obstacles to be able to legislate the right to abortion”, a substantial change.

The first day of the new chapter in Chile’s history ended and the feeling of surprise continues in the atmosphere.

The hashtag #Chilefuimos (in reference to the name of the official coalition Chile Vamos) became a ‘trending topic’ on Twitter the day after the epic election day and the resounding crash of the Stock Market, which does not like uncertainty, they confirmed that changes are coming in a Chile that seeks more Justice and equity.