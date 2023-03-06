Ballots inside one of the ballot boxes in the electoral college installed in the National Stadium, in Santiago. sofia yanjari

Six months after the citizenship rejected by 62% the proposal for a new Constitution in the plebiscite of last September 4, the expert commission appointed by the political parties, and approved by Congress, begins its work on Monday, March 6 to prepare the preliminary draft of a new text, fundamental bases of a new proposal. The group of 24 members, 12 men and 12 women, has three months to deliver a letter to the 50-member constitutional council that, made up of the same number of women as men, will be elected by the citizens on May 7.

The installation of the commission marks a milestone in the new stage of the South American country, because it is the second attempt by Chile, in less than four years, to change the Magna Carta of 1980 that was written during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, although reformed in fundamental aspects in democratic governments since 1990. The current Constitution, in fact, bears the signature of the socialist Ricardo Lagos, due to the changes made during his government in 2005.

The work of the expert commission will chart a path by the time the 50-member elected body is installed, which takes office on June 7. Then the 24 experts will join the work, but only with the right to speak. “Our task is to offer the constitutional council, which is the protagonist of this process, a complete draft of a new Constitution. Then he will define what aspects seem good and incorporate them into his proposal; which ones it will reject and which ones it will make amendments to. He has those three possibilities,” says Domingo Lovera, a constitutionalist and commissioner for the Democratic Revolution (RD), a party that belongs to the ruling party of President Gabriel Boric.

According to the surveys, among the various reasons that the public had for rejecting the previous text in the plebiscite was the behavior of the conventional ones. Mindful of this situation, the expert commission, made up mostly of jurists, has already given signs of sobriety and moderation. “I know the group of experts and the majority are people of good judgment. We probably have a constituent process fome [aburrido] and it is fome, it can be fine”, said the Minister of Justice, Luis Cordero, at the beginning of February. In an interview with the newspaper The secondadded that, of the lessons that the previous process left, was that “the Chilean tradition is much more rooted than we thought.”

Before the formal start this Monday, the group of experts met on Friday to meet and discuss administrative issues before its installation. “We are working with a lot of unity thinking about Chile,” said the right-wing commissioner Hernán Larraín, who was Minister of Justice in the second government of Sebastián Piñera (2018-2022).

The milestones of this Monday

Of the 24 members of the commission, 21 are jurists. They are joined by a journalist, an economist and a sociologist (the only representative of the Communist Party, which is part of the Government). They are between 36 and 75 years old. Although more than half have a technical profile – constitutionalists and specialists in public law – there are those who come from politics. This is the case of three former ministers and two former undersecretaries of Piñera. In addition, in the group is the former minister of the administrations of the Socialists of Ricardo Lagos and Michelle Bachelet, the Christian Democrat Alejandra Krauss.

This Monday, as soon as the commission starts, the presidency and vice-presidency of this body will be elected, so at this time it is being debated whether those who will occupy those positions should come from the technical or political world. In the center-left, in addition, they are looking for a woman to lead the group of 24. In what exists a cross-sectional consensus, however, is that whoever heads the instance must transmit her work to the public in clear language, something from which she suffered the constitutional convention that worked between 2021 and 2022 and that drafted the failed text.

The bases of the new attempt

The expert commission is the result of the political agreement reached by the various political forces in Congress after the September plebiscite where the proposed text was rejected. The names of the members were proposed by the parties and ratified in Parliament. The Chamber of Deputies and Deputies appointed 12 and the Senate the other half.

Unlike the first process, which started after the social outbreak of October 2019, the political agreement that enabled this new attempt involved setting certain common limits to this second stage. In this way, the expert commission will work on 12 constitutional bases that are already established and are immovable. There will also be a technical admissibility committee, made up of 14 jurists who, as arbitrators, will ensure that these pillars are met.

Among the 12 bases, it is pointed out that Chile is a democratic Republic and that the State is unitary and decentralized. In addition, for the first time constitutional recognition will be given to indigenous peoples “as part of the Chilean nation, which is one and indivisible. The State will respect and promote their rights and cultures”.

Also, as in the current Constitution, the national symbols are recognized. And it is established that Chile has three separate and independent powers: the Executive Power, the Legislative Power and the Judicial Power. This last point was made explicit because, in the previous process, the Senate was terminated and the Chamber of Regions was created. This, while the name of the Judiciary was changed to the National Justice System, which generated criticism from the Supreme Court.

Among the bases it was also established that “Chile is a social and democratic State of rights”, which was also part of the previous proposal. It is expected that it will be one of the main axes of political and ideological discussion within the expert commission between the right and the center-left, which managed to incorporate it into the agreement.

