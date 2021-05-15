With alcohol gel and strict protocols against the coronavirus pandemic, chili An electoral weekend begins this Saturday that will make history. For two days, in a “mega-election”, the 155 citizens who will write a new constitution to replace the current one, in force since the military dictatorship.

At the same time mayors, councilors and regional governors will be elected. The elections are held in two days – Saturday and Sunday – to try to avoid crowds due to the pandemic.

The constituents are totally unprecedented elections, since in 200 years of independence Chile has had three Constitutions (1833, 1925 and 1980) but none drawn up by a citizen convention elected by popular vote.

The drafting of a new Magna Carta was a central claim in the massive protests that shook the country in October and November 2019.

Election clerks prepare the polls for this weekend’s election. Photo: AFP

Unprecedented gender parity

The convention will also have 17 seats reserved for indigenous peoples and will be made up of equal parts by men and women, something that is unprecedented in the world and that in a few months will make Chile the first country to have a fundamental text written in parity.

“Between Saturday and Sunday there is no scrutiny. The ballot boxes will be sealed and will be guarded by the forces of order,” said the president of the Electoral Service (Servel), Andrés Tagle.

With 78.2% of the votes, Chile decided in a historic plebiscite on October 25 to replace the current Constitution, the focus of criticism for promoting the privatization of basic services.

Uncertain results

The right-wing parties that make up the ruling coalition “Chile Vamos” will go to the elections together with a single list, while the left-wing opposition could not agree and registered several lists.

There is also a large presence of independent candidates, such as lawyers, pensioners, trade unionists, feminists or academics, which is “inescapable” proof of disaffection towards politicians, according to experts.

More than a year after the outbreak, no party has managed to capitalize on the social discontentNot even the youth parliamentarians who came out of the massive protests of 2011.

Few surveys have been published on election results, although the key will be whether the defenders of the current economic model will win a third of the seats, an essential figure to influence the construction of the new rules of the game.

“There will be a certain amount of records scrutinized, probably 20%, on Sunday at 8pm and around 10pm there should be a clear trend,” Tagle said in a meeting with foreign correspondents.

The drafting of a new Constitution was a central claim in the 2019 mobilizations in Chile. Photo: DPA

The ghost of abstention

Participation, which has not exceeded more than 50% since voting was no longer mandatory in 2012 -except for the plebiscite-, is the great challenge of the constituent process, designed to calm the tension after the 2019 riots, which left some thirty dead and thousands injured.

“The local elections have always had less participation, but when adding the constituent elections there is a lot of expectation. We really expect a high participation, close to 51%, which was that of the plebiscite,” added the electoral official.

Election figures

More than 14.9 million Chileans are called to the polls to elect their constituents but also mayors, councilors, and regional governors. This last position is chosen for the first time at the polls, since until now it was appointed by the president.

Between the four elections there are a total of 16,730 candidates, of which 1,447 run for mayor, 13,820 for councilor, 90 for regional governor and 1,373 for constituent.

From them, the 345 mayors, 2,252 councilors, 16 governors and 155 constituents who will define the Chileans with their vote will come out.

The elections, which were to be held in April but were postponed due to the pandemic, are held when Chile begins to lose its definition after a virulent second wave and when it approaches having 50% of the population (about 8 million people) vaccinated with both doses.

Source: EFE

CB