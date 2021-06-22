Vaccination against the coronavirus in Chile continues at a steady pace and this Tuesday the inoculation began to under 18 years, confirmed the health authorities of the trans-Andean country. Meanwhile, the Government analyzes the application of a third dose for all to guarantee immunization in the future.

The first to be vaccinated will be those in the 12 to 17-year-old group, but starting with those in juvenile centers and adolescents with mental health problems or diseases that theoretically may make them more prone to severe Covid-19 symptoms.

All of them will receive the Pfizer and BioNTech, one of the few approved in the world for minors. Thus, Chile joins other Latin American countries that have already done the same, such as Uruguay or the Dominican Republic.

“The goal is to vaccinate all adolescents and, when we have the appropriate vaccine, also inoculate children under 12 years of age. We all need protection against the coronavirus, “said President Sebastián Piñera.

This new stage begins after the inoculation of almost two out of three people of the target population, authorities reported. The vaccination campaign is carried out in Chile with doses of the drugs developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, AstraZeneca and the Chinese companies Sinovac and Cansino.

Laurent Troubert, 15, was also vaccinated at the start of the vaccination campaign for minors in Chile. AP Photo.

Piñera, in the act that began the new stage of vaccination against the coronavirus, stressed in any case that there is nearly two million “laggards” that they would not have received the injection when it was their turn.

“That means a risk to their health and to everyone’s. The vaccine is voluntary but we all have a moral obligation. It is the most powerful instrument we have,” he emphasized, calling their attention, according to the newspaper. The Mercury.

To date, Chile has received almost 22 million vaccines, Sinovac being the largest (18 million), followed by Pfizer, with more than 5 million; AstraZeneca, with almost 900,000, and CanSino, with 575,000.

In total, more than 9.3 million people were inoculated with two doses, equates to 63% of the target population and places Chile as one of the countries with the highest percentage of fully vaccinated population.

The president also stressed this Tuesday that “very few countries in the world can say that they have achieved what Chile has achieved,” which would have begun to translate, he added, into economic recovery and a reduction in infections.

However, the South American country accumulates more than 1.5 million positives since the beginning of the pandemic and recorded some of its worst data in June, with an intensive care bed occupancy of 95%.



The president of Chile, Sebastián Piñera, spoke of the possibility of applying a third dose. Photo DPA.

To prevent the spread of the virus, a total quarantine was decreed for all of Santiago a week ago, the health alert status was extended until September 30 and the borders remain closed until July.

The third dose, under study

Another question that the president touched was the possibility of applying a third dose of all vaccines as reinforcement. According to Piñera, there are already studies underway to see if it is “necessary” and “convenient” to reinforce the antibodies of those who have already received two injections and he said he expects a definition “soon” on the subject.

“As a government, we are always attentive not only to take charge of the problems of now, but to anticipate so that we can prepare today to face the problems of tomorrow,” he said.

With information from agencies.

