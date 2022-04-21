Chile arrests a Portuguese wanted in connection with the Beirut port explosion

The unnamed man arrived in Santiago on a plane from Spain, before being taken back on another plane to Madrid, according to the police statement.

Christian Saez, a Santiago airport police official, said the man was wanted for allegedly bringing “explosive materials” into Lebanon linked to the massive explosion that destroyed several neighborhoods of the Lebanese capital.

He added that in coordination with Interpol, the man was prevented from entering Chile and later put on a plane bound for Spain.

The explosion in Beirut port on August 4, 2020, which the authorities attributed to storing large quantities of ammonium nitrate without protective measures, killed at least 214 people and injured more than 6,500 others, in addition to extensive destruction in the capital.

The International Criminal Police Organization had issued a “red notice” against 3 people in connection with the explosive materials that caused the explosion of the port of Beirut. The Lebanese News Agency stated that the red notice was issued against two Russians and a Portuguese in relation to explosive materials shipped to Beirut and stored in the city’s port for 6 years until they exploded in August 2020.