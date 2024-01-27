He 2024 South American Pre-Olympic Tournament, that will serve to define the two South American teams that will participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, It got its start this weekend, which is being held in Venezuela for the first time.
Participating in the tournament are 10 teams with footballers under 23 years of age belonging to CONMEBOL, but just two They will be the ones who will get the ticket for one of the great sporting events of the year.
The Argentine team had its debut on Sunday, January 21 against Paraguayin the stadium Misael Delgado Sports Centerand equalized agonizingly thanks to the 1 to 1 converted in an agonizing way by Luciano Gondoualthough he exhibited a weak performance that once again put the technical director in doubt Javier Mascherano.
Then he had to measure himself with Peruwho arrived as the only leader in the Zone B after their victory on the first day against Chili by 1 to 0, and the result in this match was 0-2 in favor of the pupils of the little bossafter a well converted penalty by Thiago Almada at minute 53, as well as the same amount of Luciano Gondou at 87'.
Thanks to this, Argentina went to the top of the Zone B with four units, the same as Paraguay, although the difference of +2 puts the Argentines ahead. In this way, the aspirations of The Albiceleste to be in Olympic Games. We review the previous match against Chile, our next rival.
In which stadium is Chile-Argentina played?
Date: Tuesday, January 30
Location: Venezuela
Stadium: Misael Delgado
Hours: 00:00 in Spain, 20:00 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 19:00 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 18:00 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, and 17:00 in Mexico.
Referee: To be confirmed
How can you watch Chile-Argentina?
You can watch the match through TyC Sports.
What is the latest news from Chile?
Chile lost on the first day against Peru by the minimum, on day 2 they had a free time and were waiting to get a good result on day 3, where Argentina will have a free time, when they face Uruguay on Saturday, January 27. The team led by Nicolas Cordova had no injuries or suspensions in their last match, so they could repeat the formation.
What is the latest news from Argentina?
Javier Mascherano's team has just beaten Peru 2-0, with goals from Thiago Almada from a penalty and Luciano Gondou, who came on from the substitutes' bench and scored again, so he could earn a starting spot for this match. .
Possible alignments
Chili: Kings; J.Gutiérrez, Vidal, Vásquez, D.Gutiérrez; V.Pizarro, Pérez, Assadi; Alfaro, Arriagada, Zepeda
Argentina: Brey, García, Di Césare, Valentini, Barco; Medina, Sforza, Fernández; Solari, Castro or Gondou and Almada.
Forecast
Argentina will take a close victory, 1-0, with a goal from Thiago Almada.
