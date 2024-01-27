🌟🇦🇷 TRIUMPH of Argentina 2-0 against Peru to position itself as LEADER of Group B of the Pre-Olympic.

⚽️ Thiago Almada

⚽️ Luciano Gondou

On the next day he has a FREE DATE and will only play again on Tuesday the 30th against Chile in a KEY duel. 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Ak3xg1S2Td

— Ataque Futbolero (@AtaqueFutbolero) January 25, 2024