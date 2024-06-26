Argentina and Chile play at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on the second date of Group A of the Copa América 2024. Lionel Messi’s Albiceste arrives with a 2-0 victory against Canada. The Chilean team drew goalless in their match against Peru. Messi comes in as a starter from the start for the Argentines and Ángel Di María, who will say goodbye to the Argentine team after the Cup, will go to the bench. Both teams faced each other 90 times, with six wins for Argentina and 6 for Chile.