Chilean senators during a session in January 2023 | Photo: EFE/ Adriana Thomasa

Chilean senators approved a resolution on Tuesday night (27) for the government of President Gabriel Boric to request the International Criminal Court (ICC) to arrest Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro for crimes against humanity.

According to local media reports, the resolution received the votes of 21 senators and takes into account the actions taken by the Chavista regime against opponents after the electoral fraud of July 28, where the dictator Maduro was announced as the winner of the election by the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela, controlled by Chavismo, even without the presentation of the electoral records.

“We ask that an arrest warrant be issued against Maduro. The torture, persecution and prohibition that Maduro has imposed on Venezuelans to live in freedom give us, today, a moral obligation for the Chilean Senate to ask President Gabriel Boric not only to recognize Edmundo González’s victory, but also to request that the International Criminal Court arrest Maduro,” the senators stated in the resolution.

The resolution emphasizes that Chile, as a state that signed the Rome Statute, which established the creation of the ICC, has a duty to denounce the most serious crimes affecting humanity. In the resolution, the Chilean Senate called on the ICC’s chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, to move forward with criminal proceedings against Maduro, who is already being investigated for crimes against humanity by the court and has intensified his repression against the population since the end of the July 28 election.

Senator Felipe Kast, nephew of José Antonio Kast, expressed his satisfaction with the approval of the resolution, asking Boric to support the arrest of Maduro for “all the crimes against humanity” he has already committed.

Boric was one of the Latin American presidents who did not recognize Maduro’s victory. The president is a critic of the Chavista dictator and even stated earlier this month that he had no doubt that “Maduro’s regime tried to commit fraud.”