With the arrival this Thursday of 2 million doses of the Chinese vaccine against Sinovac coronavirus, and the brand-new authorization of the drug from AstraZeneca (which promises more than 6 million doses since April) Chile launches the mass vaccination across the country starting next week, to combat the covid pandemic.

The committee of experts of the Institute of Public Health (ISP) approved on Wednesday, by unanimous vote, the emergency use of the vaccine against Covid-19 developed by the AstraZeneca laboratory together with the University of Oxford. With this step, Chile has three emergency injections to combat the Sars-CoV-2 virus. The British company is joined by Pfizer BioNTech and Sinovac, the newspaper La Tercera reported this Friday.

According to the newspaper, the Chilean government has 6,650,000 doses of AstraZeneca committed. Of these, four million will arrive via direct contract in April and the other 2.6 million doses, via the mechanism Covax of the World Health Organization, on a date yet to be confirmed.

How is the vaccination plan

Chile launched the plan “I get vaccinated” that starts the week of February 1 with health personnel, residents in nursing homes and seniors between 90 years or more and 85 years.

The vaccines will be applied in hospitals, clinics, private and public vaccinations and in specially assigned institutions.

As of the second week of February, the list of people to be vaccinated is extended to people between 84 and 71 years old, who will receive their doses in private and public vaccinations.

But in addition, they can also be vaccinated in the same week:

Personnel essential functions direct attention to citizens

Personnel of the Forces of Order and Security, Armed Forces deployed in the action plan for coronavirus

Personnel performing critical functions of the State

All this sector must present documents that prove their activity and may receive the vaccine.

“immediately after, we will continue with the elderly between 65 and 80 years and, also, with those people who have chronic diseases“the government clarified in a statement.

The reason behind this is very simple, he added, “older adults tend to get sicker, get sick more seriously, compromise the infrastructure of Intensive Care Units and, in addition, have a higher fatality rate. we have been first in line. “

The following will be education workers and basic services personnel who “are indispensable for Chilean families.” Then they will continue with the general population in descending order of age.

The dates will be communicated in the next few days.

Specifically, the vaccine will be applied to people from 18 years.

Sinovac’s vaccine



In a statement to inform the population about the vaccine that will be applied in this first stage, that of Sinovac, the government detailed that “one of the greatest advantages of the Sinovac vaccine is that being a vaccine made based on a inactivated virus, which is a first generation strategy and traditional, includes multiple components present in the SARSCoV-2 viral particle “.

And he added: “This means that the immune response of the person receiving the vaccine is more complete, possibly giving the vaccinated person a better ability to act against new variants of the virus that could arise “.

The vaccination plan is launched with the arrival in Chile this Thursday of 2 million doses of Sinovac vaccines. Next Sunday another plane is expected to receive another 2 million doses of the same vaccine.

In a presidential statement, the government of Sebastián Piñera explained that the Ministry of Health, “based on background information provided by the clinical studies of the Catholic University of the Millennium Institute, established that the Sinovac vaccine is safe and effective for people over 60 years”.

These facts, adds the text “allow us to start next week, probably Wednesday, after having the certificates that accredit the safety of this vaccine, start, In all regions of the country, a mass vaccination process “.

Drafting Clarín

ap