– Episode of the podcast 15 Minutes talks about the defeat of the left in Chile and the future of the new constituent

*) In about 9 months, the left in Chile has suffered two major defeats.

In September of last year, a Constitution considered excessively progressive was rejected at the ballot box by the majority of Chileans.

This led to a new constituent process and, last Sunday (7), the left led by President Gabriel Boric lost once again.

The Republican Party, right-wing party led by José Antonio Kast, defeated by Boric in the 2021 presidential election, won 23 seats in the constituent assembly. A comfortable majority to elaborate the text.

The 50 constituents will take office on June 7 and will draft a proposal for a new constitution, which will be submitted to a referendum on December 17.

This episode of 15 Minutes podcast talks about the defeat of the left in Chile and the future of the new constituent. The guest is the Jones Rossi, editor of Mundo e Ideias at Gazeta do Povo.

