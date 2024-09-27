The football coach Chile, the Argentine, Ricardo Gareca, announced the roster for the matches againstto Brazil and Chile of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

“Chile is in ninth place in the tie with only 5 points after eight games played. It only surpasses Peru which adds up to 3 units. The first six places qualify directly for the 2026 World Cup, while the seventh will compete in a repechage,” reported La Nación of Argentina, a newspaper that belongs to the GDA.

And he added: “The Argentine coach of “La Roja” called for the first time players from the University of Chile, team that leads the local tournament, as well as at the extreme Lucas Cepeda, from Colo Colo, and the midfielder Luciano Cabral, from León of Mexico”.

“Over the years, Chile has not achieved objectives that it did achieve at a given moment. We see it as viable, even in this complicated position, to give the opportunity to kids who will be up to the task,” Gareca said at a press conference.

The payroll

Archers: Brayan Cortés (Colo Colo), Lawrence Vigouroux (Swansea, England) and Vicente Reyes (Cambridge United, England).

Defenders: Mauricio Isla (Colo Colo), Paulo Díaz (River Plate, Argentina), Guillermo Maripán (Torino, Italy), Matías Zaldivia, Fabian Hormazabal and Marcelo Morales (University of Chile), Gabriel Suazo (Toulouse, France), Benjamín Kuscevic (Fortaleza, Brazil), Thomas Galdames (Krylia Sovietov, Russia), Felipe Loyola (Independiente, Argentina).

Midfielders: Rodrigo Echeverría and Williams Alarcón (Huracán, Argentina), Marcelino Núñez (Norwich City, England), Esteban Pavez and Carlos Palacios (Colo Colo, Chile), Diego Valdés (América, México), Luciano Cabral (León, México), Darío Osorio (Midtjylland, Denmark).

Forwards: Eduardo Vargas (Atlético Mineiro, Brazil), Maximiliano Guerrero (University of Chile), Gonzalo Tapia (Catholic University, Chile), Víctor Dávila (America, Mexico), Lucas Cepeda (Colo Colo, Chile). (Reporting by Manuel Farías, Editing by Ricardo Figueroa)