Chile announced on Monday a water rationing plan for Santiago if necessary, due to a drought that has dragged on for more than a decade.

“We have a 12-year drought, so there are many possibilities of having this type of situation (rationing)”, said the governor of Santiago when presenting the plan, which establishes four stages depending on the emergency.

The “Green Alert”, the first, emphasizes the care with water and the incentive to save it, and prioritizes the use of groundwater. Then come the states of “Early Preventive Alert” and “Yellow”, which stipulate the reduction of water pressure, while water rationing is applied when the “Red Alert” is enacted.

If cuts are applied to the water supply, they will be “rotating”, that is, one sector at a time, and for up to 24 hours, the authorities explained.

The program covers 142,613 households supplied by the Mapocho River, which crosses the city from east to west, and another 1,545,000 that are supplied by the Maipo River, which feeds the communes in the south of the city, where 7.1 million people live.

The plan would come into effect if the authorities decreed rationing, a scenario that depends on possible winter rains, but that President Gabriel Boric cited as possible.

