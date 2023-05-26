Job Bogmis is Cameroonian. He always wanted to be a soccer player, and that is why he answered the call of a player representative who offered to come to Chile. Along with three compatriots, he enrolled in the youth divisions of the University of Concepción, in the south of the country, but the cold, language difficulties, and few opportunities soon left him alone. Today, at the age of 22, he dreams of being recognized for his talent, even though his team is in last place in the Primera B standings.

The Yaoundé native plays on the far right, his pass is worth $200,000 and he was the latest victim of verbal violence on Chilean courts. In the match against Wanderers de Valparaíso, he received racist insults from a rival, Pablo Corral. The situation, however, did not escalate to the sports courts, since the match referee, despite Bogmis’s claims, did not include it in the report. Corral, accused through the press, defended himself by saying that he had called him “black” in an affectionate tone, and that he had later contacted him to offer him an apology for the case and consider the incident over.

A common path in Chilean soccer, where sanctions for racist verbal attacks are stipulated in the regulations, but usually end in agreement. When Víctor Campos, from San Luis, accused Diego Subriabre, from Puerto Montt, of having insulted him, the court only applied five sanction dates –the stipulated minimum–, because those involved indicated that they were friends and that the assaulted “had not affected sense”.

The claim of Alexis Rolín, a Uruguayan, against the referee Francisco Gilbert in 2019 was also unsuccessful, because there were no proving testimonies. And the most publicized case was in 2014, when Emilio Rentería, a Venezuelan player for Deportes San Marcos de Arica, left the field in tears due to the screams of the Deportes Iquique fans against him. The situation escalated because Chile was about to organize the Copa América for clubs. The sanction was the toughest applied so far: the rival team lost the points and did not receive spectators on the following two dates at home.

Racist cries in Chile are rare, although they are increasing. When the Colombian Faustino Asprilla signed for the University of Chile in 2003, he was upset by the mistreatment of the opposing stands, where other epithets were added for his fondness for parties and because one day he discharged a weapon in the club’s training .

A reality that obviously contrasts with the condition of being the country most fined by FIFA during the qualifiers for the World Cup in Russia (14 serious offenses awarded to the public), for which the Federation had to pay 35,000 Swiss francs and the National Stadium was suspended after “serious racist insults” in the matches against Brazil, Peru, Colombia and Uruguay. Trying to alleviate the coffers and avoid more suspensions, the political and soccer authorities began campaigns so that the anthems of the rival nations would not be booed and to lower the intensity of the shouts against the visiting fans.

Playing without an audience or with very low capacity during the qualification to Qatar calmed the situation, but did not prevent penalties of more than 80,000 dollars, which were much more drastic in the Copa Libertadores, where Colo Colo and the Catholic University have been severely fined. In a match against Flamengo last season, the UC fans attacked the visitors with flares and shouts, which caused discomfort in the leadership, which promised to restructure its ultra core of fans, without obtaining conclusive results.

Without going very far, this week the Audax Italiano achieved one of the best victories in its history against the mythical Santos from Brazil in Rancagua. There were barely 2,500 people in the stands, enough to utter racist shouts against the rival players, who stamped a complaint that was entered by the delegate in his report, which will undoubtedly imply sanctions.

Which reveals the underlying issue: on Chilean soccer fields, racist insults are targeted and denounced when the local league is played, but it is uncontrollable and shameful when it comes to international lawsuits. Education has not borne fruit and neither have sanctions, which keeps the danger latent, despite the fact that the terrible sports results and the reduced capacity due to sanctions keep the issue at bay. For now.