Hello dear readers,

Here we are for the first time: a newsletter from the editorial office of EL PAÍS in Chile to your emails. Starting today and every Wednesday, we will send to your e-mail a selection of the best chronicles, reports and interviews about Chile, to better understand the country.

And what better than to start at this newsworthy moment, just four days before the plebiscite for a new Constitution. On Sunday, December 17, some 15.4 million Chileans are called to return to the polls to define whether we are in favor or against a proposed Fundamental Charter. It is a text that was worked on in a Constitutional Council with a right-wing majority and, as seems obvious, the left and the ruling party of Gabriel Boric's Government are against it. Although there is not exactly effervescence in the streets, everything indicates that with the mandatory voting system there will be high participation rates, around 13 million, as in the two previous elections. In this piece, we tell you why Chile is moving towards an uncertain outcome.

It will not be easy to interpret the results politically, because this referendum has many special elements. Who wins and who loses if one option or another triumphs? The political scientist from the University of Chile, Octavio Avendaño, wrote a column about it. According to him, the right has already won, because if the In favor wins, it will have a Constitution drafted to suit it and if it is rejected, it will keep the current one. Let us remember that the far-right Republican Party, which led the process, was never about to replace the current text and only joined this second attempt for the election of the Constitutional Council last May, when it won 23 of the 50 seats. Changing the law of laws was, rather, a historical demand of the left.

Among the contents of the new proposal that have generated the greatest interest are those related to women's rights. Journalist Maolis Castro interviewed Macarena Sáez, Chilean lawyer and executive director of the women's rights division of Human Rights Watch (HRW) to delve into this. According to Sáez, “this proposed Constitution puts Chile's progress in equality and non-discrimination against women at risk.”

Along the same lines, former president Michelle Bachelet, first executive director of UN Women, columnist for EL PAÍS, wrote a column titled: “Don't let anyone get screwed.” There he explains why he will vote against and refers to an issue that has been especially current in the public debate: “The decriminalization of abortion on three grounds could be declared unconstitutional due to the rule that establishes that 'the law protects the life of those who are To be born'; and by the norm that establishes that 'a child is every human being under 18 years of age,' Bachelet writes in her monthly installment.

In Chile, since the former president appeared on the Contra television campaign last Friday, there has been a heated discussion. Not only about her statements – the right and center sectors accused that some of Bachelet's arguments about women in the new Constitution were not true – but about her role. For some analysts, in fact, her appearance would be counterproductive to the alternative she defends. In a campaign where voters are not so clear about which political sector is for one option or another on the ballot, Bachelet's appearance clarifies the panorama: the left and the Boric Government – ​​which has tried not to completely turn its cards around – seek reject the proposal.

To close the constitutional issue, we recommend two notes: this interview with the political scientist from the Catholic University, the Uruguayan David Altman. He says that Chile could have perfectly avoided the social outbreak of 2019 and the four years of constituent discussion if it had had direct democracy mechanisms, which allow citizens to be heard and make decisions.

And this column by Alfredo Joignant, who writes every Monday in EL PAÍS. It is titled: the end of a period.

Other stories

Thank you for receiving us in your mailbox. Here, below, we leave you the best journalistic pieces of the week worked from the EL PAÍS editorial office in Chile.

* In this interview a few days after leaving office, conducted by journalists Antonia Laborde and Ana María Sanhueza, Comptroller Jorge Bermúdez highlights that “the lack of experience of the Boric Government in the functioning of the public sector was absolutely noticeable.” He regretted that the left-wing Administration did not see the Comptroller's Office as a collaborating body and that they did not attend the training, which was rescheduled four times.

*Rodrigo Topelberg, partner of the Sauers: beach, millions, an audio that all of Chile heard and a friendship that ended badly. The puzzle that the Prosecutor's Office is trying to put together in the Luis Hermosilla case After a leak where bribe payments to public officials are recognized, the centerpiece is Topelberg, one of the first to have access to the recording. A profile worked by the journalist Antonieta de la Fuente.

* Carlos Henríquez on PISA 2022 results in Latin America: “It was not as catastrophic as projected.” The coordinator of UNESCO's Latin American Education Quality Assessment Laboratory assures that the region's systems were resilient, there was support and families played a role. An interview by Maolis Castro.

* A literary confession by Agustín Squella. In his column, the Chilean academic defends the successful Chilean writer Benjamín Labatut. “I perceive a bad seed,” he says about the envy of Chilean writers.

* Chile is advancing in the conservation of its rivers in Patagonia: Futaleufú and Puelo will be the first protected flows. From the southern Chilean town of Futaleufú, journalist Antonieta de la Fuente tells the story behind the feat to protect two of the main channels of the end of the world.