Ali Maali (Abu Dhabi)

With the start of the Copa America Football Championship, which is currently being held in the United States of America, the Chilean and Peruvian national teams top the list of the oldest players in the history of this tournament, and the match between Chile and Peru in the first round, which ended in a goalless draw, is testimony to this.

The famous Chilean goalkeeper Claudio Bravo currently tops the list of players at 41 years and 70 days, surpassing Bolivian Carlos Trucco in 1997, who played at 39 years and 322 days, and second at 40 years and 172 days, and Peruvian striker Paulo Guerrero comes in second place at 40. One year, 5 months, 18 days, on the same day as the match that took place yesterday, Saturday, in the state of Texas.

The ranking of the oldest players who played in Copa America is as follows: Claudio Bravo (41 years, 2 months and 4 days) in the 2024 edition, Paulo Guerrero (40 years, 5 months and 18 days) in the same current tournament as well, and Carlos Trucco from Bolivia (39 years, 10 months and 18 days in 1997), Juan Carlos Bazalar from Peru (39 years, 4 months and 16 days in 2007), Marcelo Elizaga from Ecuador (39 years, 2 months and 25 days in 2011), and Justo Villar from Paraguay (38 years and 11 months). and 13 days in 2016), Ricardo Fontana from Bolivia (38 years, 8 months and 23 days in 1989), Polo Carrera from Ecuador (38 years, 7 months and 6 days in 1983), and Luis Galarza from Bolivia (38 years, 6 months and 14 days in 1989). And Javier Zanetti from Argentina (37 years, 11 months, and 7 days in 2011).