06/21/2024 – 23:31

In a match of low technical level, the teams of Chile and Peru played out a goalless draw, on Friday night (21) at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (United States), in Group A of the Copa América.

A fierce battle in Arlington pic.twitter.com/jUjYOiaoqt — CONMEBOL Copa América™️ (@CopaAmerica) June 22, 2024

After this result, Chileans and Peruvians share second place in the group with just one point each. First place is occupied by Argentina, which last Thursday (21), in the opening match of the competition, beat Canada 2-0.

The highlight of the match was the record set by Claudio Bravo. The Chilean goalkeeper is now the oldest player to take the field in a Copa América match, at 41 years and 69 days.

Empathy raising the temperature in Texas ️ pic.twitter.com/IFOLe57kdT — CONMEBOL Copa América™️ (@CopaAmerica) June 22, 2024

Copa America

The 48th edition of the Copa América brings together 16 teams in the United States. The competition will be played until July 14th, when the big decision will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

In the first phase of the competition, 10 teams from Conmebol (South American Football Confederation) and another 6 invited from Concacaf (Confederation of Football Associations of North, Central America and the Caribbean) are divided into four groups. Group A: Argentina, Peru, Chile and Canada. Group B: Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela and Jamaica. Group C: United States, Uruguay, Panama and Bolivia. Group D: Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay and Costa Rica.

The top two in each group advance to the quarterfinals. From then on, only the winner of each match moves forward, until the two finalists are defined.

Led by coach Dorival Júnior, the Brazilian team debuts in the competition next Monday (24), when they face Costa Rica, starting at 10pm (Brasília time) in Los Angeles. Brazil is competing in the competition at a time of renewal, without striker Neymar and betting on the talent of young players such as Vinicius Júnior, Rodrygo and Endrick.