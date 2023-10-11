Countries want FAB support to rescue populations from war areas in Israel; Brazil is still evaluating the request

Chile and Paraguay asked the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for help so that their citizens can be rescued by the FAB (Brazilian Air Force) in war areas in Israel. There has not yet been a response from Brazil to the request. The information is from the portal g1.

To the Power360Itamaraty stated that “Requests for assistance for the repatriation of nationals from neighboring countries will be considered in light of the repatriation process for Brazilian nationals, to which priority will be granted”.

This Wednesday (Oct 11), at around 12:30 pm (Brasília time), the 2nd FAB aircraft took off from Tel Aviv, in Israel. On board, there are 214 Brazilians rescued after recent conflicts. For the first time, animals were transported, including 1 dog and 3 cats. The plane’s destination is Rio de Janeiro. The flight is expected to land at Galeão airport around 3am on Thursday (Oct 12).

The first 211 repatriated Brazilians arrived in Brasília (DF) in the early hours of this Wednesday. Upon disembarking, they reported the terror amid the attacks in Israel. According to the FAB commander, Lieutenant Brigadier Marcelo Damasceno, this is the largest repatriation operation of Brazilians in history.

