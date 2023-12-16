Chile will hold a plebiscite this Sunday to define whether or not it will have a new Constitution. On the ballot there will be two options: For and Against. Nearly 15.4 million Chileans are required to go to the polls. It is the South American country's second attempt in four years to change its law that has its origins in the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, in 1980, but which has been reformed some 70 times since 1989. In fact, the current Constitution bears the signature of President Ricardo Lagos, for the 2005 reforms. Although the latest polls from two weeks ago gave an advantage to the Against option, defended by the left, analysts agree that the result is open and surprises cannot be ruled out.

The first attempt, whose referendum was held on September 4, 2022, failed: 62% of voters rejected the proposal for a Constitutional Convention dominated by the left. In this second process, the text that will be plebiscite was drafted by a Council led by the right, especially the Republican Party, the most conservative wing. But the proposal is being supported by centrist sectors. In the Against option, however, are the left-wing parties, the ruling party of Gabriel Boric's Government, and sectors of the center-left that are not part of the Executive that have reacted to a text that they classify as conservative. Even a wing of the extreme right, which broke away from the Republican Party, supports the alternative of rejecting.

Chile is divided regarding this second proposal for a new Constitution and the result, according to analysts, is open, although the polls from two weeks ago indicated an advantage for the Against option.

To find out the different positions between the detractors and those who support the document that will be plebiscitated this Sunday, EL PAÍS asked 12 opinion leaders from Chilean society to provide the arguments behind their vote. And these were their responses: