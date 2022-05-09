The Chilean Football Federation (ANFP) will insist on its claim about the alleged improper alignment of the defender of the Ecuadorian team Byron Castillodespite the court ruling and the allegations of his Ecuadorian counterpart (FEF) considering that the case is still open.

Chile does not give up

Ecuador and Chile, the two teams involved in the controversy.

The ANFP legal team believes that the use of ‘habeas data’ does not clear up the doubts that exist about the origin of Byron Castillo, who would have been born in the Colombian town of Tumaco on July 25, 1995, and not in the Ecuadorian town of General Villamil on November 10, 1998.

“We in no way reject the content of the sentence. On the contrary, we recognize it out of respect for the judicial authorities of Ecuador,” explains the defense document of the ANFP.

“However, what we want to make very clear is that what the FEF alleges is not stated in the sentence. As we explained, the scope of Habeas Data is limited by the Constitution and laws of Ecuador,” he adds. “There was no legal assessment about the evidence related to fraud in the birth certificate, since the sentence itself said that this should occur in a timely legal procedure, whose jurisdiction would be criminal justice, since forgery of a public document is qualified as crime”the text continues.

(Also: Luis Diaz: The reason he would miss Liverpool’s next game.)

Last Thursday, the ANFP filed a complaint with Fifa against the Ecuadorian Football Federation and the player Byron David Castillo for “use of a false birth certificate”, and demanded a sanction from the Fifa Disciplinary Commission against this country, which achieved qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup as fourth in the South American qualifiers.

“There are innumerable proofs that the player was born in Colombia (…) The investigations carried out in Ecuador, including a legal report from the National Directorate of Civil Registry, declared the existence of inconsistencies in the birth certificate presented by the player,” said the ANFP.

Meanwhile, before a possible sanction from Fifa, some Chilean media are excited about the trip to Qatar 2022. The case of ’24 hours’, from public television, the most commented on social networks.

(In context: If the Ecuadorian National Team stays out of the World Cup… which one will replace it?).

‘We would play the opening match’

The analysis of ’24 Hours’. Photo: Screenshot ’24 Hours’ TVN

In a morning broadcast of the last few days, ’24 Horas’ analyzed the options that would open up due to the possible elimination of Ecuador from the World Cup. In his opinion, the subtraction of points to the classified country could occur. Therefore, Chile, according to their accounts, would replace Ecuador in group A of the World Cup in Qatar.

In fact, the newscast went a step further and showed live what Chile’s match schedule would look like if it took Ecuador’s place in the World Cup. Thus, they exhibited the ‘fixture’ against the host team, the Netherlands and Senegal.

“If we go to the World Cup we would play the opening match”reads the ‘banner’ that appeared during the analysis of the situation.

In addition, the media has raised the scenario that coach Martín Lasarte, who was resigned after the elimination of the road to Qatar, returns to the team.

(Don’t stop reading: Faustino Asprilla and his ‘proposals’ to be president of Colombia).

SPORTS

*With EFE