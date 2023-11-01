Summons were issued after the Israeli attack on the refugee camp in Gaza; leaders talk about human rights violations

The governments of Chile and Colombia summoned, on Tuesday night (October 31, 2023), their respective ambassadors in Israel for consultations. The measures were established after the Israeli attack on the Jabalia refugee camp, in the north of the Gaza Strip. The summons, however, do not mean a break in relations between the countries.

In Publication on X (formerly Twitter) and on statement released by the Chilean Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the country’s president, Gabriel Boric, said that the decision to call the Chilean ambassador to Israel, Jorge Carvajal, was because of “unacceptable violations of international humanitarian law”.

“Chile strongly condemns and notes with great concern that these military operations – which at this time imply collective punishment against the Palestinian civilian population in Gaza – do not respect the fundamental norms of international law, as demonstrated by the more than 8,000 civilian victims, mainly women and children”Boric said.

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, announced on X (formerly Twitter) the summons of the Colombian ambassador to Israel, Margarita Manjarrez. She said that, “if Israel does not stop the massacre of the Palestinian people”the Colombian representation “can’t be” in the Middle Eastern country.

The Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed “vehement rejection of the actions of the Israeli security forces in Gaza, in areas densely populated by civilians”.

“The Government of Colombia reiterates the urgency of a ceasefire and the obligation that Israeli security forces have to observe International Humanitarian Law”, said in a statement. Here’s the complete (PDF – 68 kB, in Spanish).

Also on Tuesday (Oct 31), Bolivia broke diplomatic relations with Israel because it considered that the country’s military offensive against the Gaza Strip was “aggressive and disproportionate”in addition to “to threaten” The “international peace and security”.

The decision was communicated by the Minister of the Bolivian Presidency, María Nela Prada, and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Freddy Mamani Machaca.

Watch (1min19s):

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) also criticized, on Tuesday (Oct 31), the conflict in the Gaza Strip, saying it was the first in which the majority of victims were children. He even compared the war between Israel and Hamas to a couple’s fight when suggesting that the conflict be resolved at a negotiation table.

“Solving the problem around a negotiation table, around a conversation, is much cheaper, much easier, much more economical. A couple at home, when they have a disagreement, sit at a table, talk, discuss. It’s not possible for us to come to an end because of a disagreement, because of jealousy.”he said.