The governments of Chile and Colombia took diplomatic measures in response to the air strikes that Israel carried out in the Gaza Strip this Tuesday (31). Gabriel Boric, president of Chile, announced that he has recalled his ambassador to Israel for “consultations” and condemned the expansion of Israel’s military operations in Gaza, claiming that they are “in violation of International Humanitarian Law”.

According to the agency Reutersthe Chilean Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement this Tuesday expressing “great concern about Israeli actions”, considering them as a “collective punishment” for the “Palestinian civilian population in Gaza”.

Furthermore, Chile called in its statement for an “immediate end to hostilities”, the release of hostages held by Hamas and the facilitation of the transit of humanitarian aid to the approximately two million residents in Gaza.

“Given the unacceptable violations of International Humanitarian Law that Israel has committed in the Gaza Strip, as the Government of Chile, we have decided to call the Chilean ambassador to Israel, Jorge Carvajal, to Santiago for consultations. Chile strongly condemns and observes with great concern these military operations [de Israel]”, wrote Boric on his profile on X (formerly Twitter).

In the same vein, the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, announced through his social networks that he had summoned his country’s ambassador to Israel, Margarita Eliana Manjarrez Herrera, also for “consultations”.

Petro referred to the actions of the Israeli state in the Gaza Strip, including the air strike carried out earlier by Israel which, according to information from the Israeli military, killed 50 terrorists and a senior Hamas commander, as reasons for this decision.

“I decided to call our ambassador in Israel for consultation. If Israel does not stop the massacre of the Palestinian people, we cannot be there,” Petro wrote.