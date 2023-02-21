The Government of Chile reported this Tuesday that it will offer residence and Chilean nationality to the more than 300 opponents “unfairly expatriated” in Nicaragua, among which are the writers Sergio Ramírez and Gioconda Belli.

“The Government of Chile will arbitrate the necessary legal means to offer them due international protection, which will allow them to reside in the country and obtain Chilean nationality, according to the constitutional and legal norms that regulate it,” the Chilean Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Chile is the country in the region that has most forcefully condemned the regime led by Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo and, with the decision announced this Tuesday, it joins Spain and becomes the second country to formally offer naturalization to Nicaraguan opponents.

“The Government of Chile makes this alternative available to those who have been unjustly expatriated from Nicaragua and voluntarily decide to take it,” the statement said.

The Nicaraguan authorities have withdrawn the nationality of at least 317 people in recent days for their criticism of Ortega, who also ordered the exile of 222 former political prisoners, who were released and sent on a plane to the United States on February 9, accused of “treason.”

Sergio Ramírez, winner of the Alfaguara Novel Prize in 1998 and the Cervantes Prize in 2017.

Among the stateless are Ramírez and Belli -both exiled in Spain-, as well as the journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro, the feminist Sofía Montenegro and the legendary ex-guerrilla Dora María Téllez.

“The history of our country has taught us that the defense of democracy and human rights, and international solidarity among peoples, transcend political situations and are part of essential civilizing standards for life in society,” the Chilean government concluded. in the statement

In a message on his Twitter account, Chilean President Gabriel Boric sent on Saturday “a fraternal hug to Gioconda (Belli), Sergio (Ramírez), Sofía (Montenegro), Carlos (Fernando Chamorro) and to all those whom Ortega has claimed strip them of their Nicaraguan nationality”.

“The dictator does not know – alluding to Ortega – that the country is carried in his heart and in his actions, and is not deprived by decree. They are not alone!” added the president, who has spoken on several occasions about the abuses and repression of the regime in

Nicaragua.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile, Antonia Urrejola, was also very critical of the democratic deterioration of the Central American country when she presided over the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) in 2021.

On the same social network, Ramírez, former Nicaraguan vice president and 2007 Cervantes Prize winner, thanked Boric “for embodying dignity and integrity by not being silent about

Nicaragua”, while the poet Belli, author of “The inhabited woman”, praised him for “being consistent and for supporting a rule of law and the democratic demand in

Nicaragua and Latin America”.

Argentina makes similar offer

With the exception of Chile, the progressive governments of Latin America have so far not unanimously condemned the case of stateless Nicaraguans. Colombia and Mexico have reacted cautiously and Brazil has remained silent.

Nevertheless, The Argentine government also declared this Tuesday willing to grant citizenship to all Nicaraguan opponents those who were stripped of their nationality by the Daniel Ortega regime.

Argentina is in a position to give them citizenship

“Argentina is in a position to grant them citizenship,” said Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero in statements to Radio Con Vos, emphasizing that it is “a personal procedure” that is carried out at the request of the interested party.

Cafiero said that he had discussed this with President Alberto Fernández. “Argentina has always highlighted the need for Nicaragua to once again respect human rights,” he said, recalling that Argentina “has condemned the persecution suffered by many Nicaraguans.”

The spokesperson for the Argentine Presidency, Gabriela Cerruti, later indicated on Twitter that “the Argentine government is willing to grant Argentine citizenship to Sergio Ramírez, (the writer) Gioconda Belli and all those who are suffering from what is happening in Nicaragua”.

