Although Chile drew 1-1 against Uruguay, they managed to qualify for the next round; while Argentina’s 1-0 victory against Paraguay was enough to give him his ticket.

Uruguay rescued a draw against Chile at the Arena Pantanal stadium in Cuiabá, on the third date of Group A and adds its first point so far in the competition. Meanwhile, the result was worth for those led by Martín Lasarte to ensure their pass to the quarterfinals, after reaching 5 points in 3 games played.

Eduardo Vargas put the first for his selection in the 26th minute. The Atlético Mineiro player from Serie A in Brazil commanded a wall with the Anglo-Chilean Ben Brereton, who finished in goal after a shot crossed to the goal, with such an angle that Fernando Muslera could not stop him.

The Vargas-Bereton duo was the same that gave the victory to the Red against Bolivia last Friday and, today they repeated. In addition, for Vargas it is a historic goal because with this he became the active player with the most scores in the Copa América competitions, with 14 goals.

If you include those who are no longer playing with their national teams, Vargas equals the Peruvian Paolo Guerrero and both are just three goals away from reaching the record held by the Argentine Norberto ‘Tucho’ Méndez and the Brazilian Zizinho.

But Chile’s joy was not complete. The Charruas launched a corner kick in the 66th minute and after a play inside the small area, the ball ended up in the net. Although there is certainty that it was a goal, the controversy remains over who did it. Conmebol attributes it to the Uruguayan top scorer Luis Suárez, but several media maintain that it was an own goal by Chilean Arturo Vidal. The latter was injured shortly after the play.

Although the match ended with that 1-1 draw, the result gave partial benefits to both teams. With that, Chile goes to the quarterfinals, while Uruguay gets its first point of six so far in the Copa América and ends a streak of four games without scoring.

But their fate is still not easy at all, as this result forces them to win, after having debuted with a defeat against Argentina. On the following day they will face off against Bolivia, while Chile will face Paraguay.

Argentina becomes the leader of Group A after defeating Paraguay by a goal difference

Those led by Lionel Scaloni started the match at the Mané Garrincha Stadium with great intensity, recovering balls and pressing in the rival area. But as has happened to them lately, they went from better to worse.

However, those first minutes of play were worth for Alejandro Gómez to seal the second consecutive victory for the albiceleste in the contest.

Argentina’s Alejandro Gómez celebrates the goal against Paraguay during a Copa América soccer match at the National Stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, on Monday, June 21, 2021. © Eraldo Peres / AP

The play was started by the star Lionel Messi from the Argentine field and after a long journey, he passed the ball to Ángel di María. The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder threatened to shoot into the distance, but took advantage of the spaces left by the Paraguayans in the small area and made a smart pass.

Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gómez had no mark and was a few meters from the goal. Di María saw it, threw the ball at him and the Sevilla player did not forgive, scoring the first and only goal of the game. Paraguay claimed offside, but finally the Paraguayan side Alberto Espinola enabled ‘Papu’.

Despite taking the lead, Argentina continued to press with the same intensity for several minutes. They even forced Paraguay to a dangerous foul. Gustavo Gómez got in the way of Kun Agüero’s career, when the Argentine was just inches from the penalty area. The referee took him a yellow card, but whistled the maximum penalty.

Instead, Messi took the free kick and was one of Albiceleste’s closest chances to increase the score. The ball passed very close to the left post and ended up out of bounds.

With this meeting, the Barcelona star equaled Javier Mascherano with 147 official matches for the Argentine team.

While the albiceleste rests on the next date in Group A, the Guarani will seek their place in the quarterfinals against the already classified Chilean team.