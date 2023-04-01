Saturday, April 1, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Chile analyzes plan to reach the Moon, project worth 15 million dollars

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 1, 2023
in World
0
Chile analyzes plan to reach the Moon, project worth 15 million dollars


close

Chili

Chile would be the first Latin American country to reach the Moon.

Chile would be the first Latin American country to reach the Moon.

NGO of Israeli origin proposed to the Chilean Government to be part of the project to orbit the Moon.

Chili It could be the first Latin American country to plant its flag on the Moon. An NGO proposed to the Government of that trans-Andean country to become its partner in a space project that would cost more than 15 million dollars.

See also  She is Katya Echazarreta, the first Mexican woman to go into space

(You can read: Nasa finds a giant hole in the Sun: its effects could be seen from Earth)

According to information from the newspaper Chroniclethe interstellar project is called ‘Beresheet 2’ and behind it is the Israeli NGO SpaceIL, which has “as its main objective to launch a spacecraft to orbit our natural satellite and then manage to land on the moon with a crew”.

This expedition is supported by NASA and the Space Agency of Germany and the United Arab Emirates. However, in the educational or scientific areas of the project, Australia, France, Morocco, Sweden and Switzerland could join.

(Also read: This is the possible reason why we have not contacted aliens yet)

It should be remembered that so far only nine countries have been able to orbit the Moon and five of them managed to place unmanned ships on the surface of the satellite and only one country (the United States) managed to get people to step on the lunar soil.

See also  Is 'Moon Knight' Marvel's Weakest Series?

More news

Fernando Umana Mejia
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Chile #analyzes #plan #reach #Moon #project #worth #million #dollars

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Aneel keeps the green flag in April

Aneel keeps the green flag in April

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result