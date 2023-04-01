Chile analyzes plan to reach the Moon, project worth 15 million dollars

Chili It could be the first Latin American country to plant its flag on the Moon. An NGO proposed to the Government of that trans-Andean country to become its partner in a space project that would cost more than 15 million dollars.

According to information from the newspaper Chroniclethe interstellar project is called ‘Beresheet 2’ and behind it is the Israeli NGO SpaceIL, which has “as its main objective to launch a spacecraft to orbit our natural satellite and then manage to land on the moon with a crew”.

This expedition is supported by NASA and the Space Agency of Germany and the United Arab Emirates. However, in the educational or scientific areas of the project, Australia, France, Morocco, Sweden and Switzerland could join.

It should be remembered that so far only nine countries have been able to orbit the Moon and five of them managed to place unmanned ships on the surface of the satellite and only one country (the United States) managed to get people to step on the lunar soil.

